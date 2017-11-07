Need for Speed Payback Review: Gameplay Videos, Impressions, Car List and Modes

AFP/Getty Images

Need for Speed Payback doesn't hide its intentions—it doesn't want to step into the ring with a Forza Motorsport 7 or other strict simulations, it instead wants to appeal to the blossoming car culture and Fast & Furious fans sweeping the globe.

In fact, this is more of a throwback to the glory days of Need for Speed than it is anything else, which isn't a bad thing. Developer Ghost Games embraces the freedom bestowed upon it by EA, calling the game "action driving" and boasting an arcade, drift-heavy offering with an open-world backdrop and seemingly endless customization for an expansive car list.

It all sounds great and is, with a three-character campaign weaving into the core gameplay and top-end visuals to create one of gaming's top surprises of the year.

Graphics

Need for Speed Payback catches the eye and doesn't let go.

There's nothing bland about this game in a visual sense. A 24-hour cycle means the fictitious Fortune City pops to life during the day and glimmers at night just as its real-world counterpart does.

Every customizable piece adds a new flare to a ride and sets it apart, which has a way of stealing a player's attention when they see what an A.I. opponent or online player has done to a ride of their own.

Those vehicles fly through various locales, grinding rubber marks into the pavement of the city or kicking up dust off-road through various environments. This is one of the most versatile racing games visually in a long time—the open world means variety and colors that pop off the screen, and it goes a long way toward helping the game feel fresh compared to the reserved offerings of other racing locales.

To top it all off, the city feels alive through sheer detail. Civilian vehicles pepper the streets and highways, and much of the environment players can tear through is destructible thanks to the Frostbite engine.

Everything about the detail holds up well when the game zooms in and enters slow motion for the crash cam. The sheer detail—glass flying, damage at the point of impact—feels rewarding and flexes the game's muscle.

Gameplay

Players on the hunt for a pick-up-and-play game need look no further.

This is where Payback is a throwback in the biggest sense. There isn't a steep learning curve here or endless menus or a system that will drive the vehicles for a player. Those who can learn the basics, drift well and navigate potential shortcuts will have fun and excel rather quickly.

Payback isn't in the business of punishing players. Contact with other drivers holds minimal consequence, and the game offers critical feedback on drifts around corners and while coasting behind other drivers. Only the most extreme circumstances, like a head-on collision or careening off a cliff, resets a player's progress.

The biggest hurdle for players might be the differences between cars and classes. Each vehicle feels different, which is a good thing, though it can be jarring going from a supercar to something akin to a trashcan like players do in the beginning of the story mode.

Speaking of the story mode, it flexes three different protagonists who all excel in different areas. This variety adds even more depth to the game, as those tired of running sprints through the city can fire up off-road races featuring huge drifts and jumps that almost feel like a different game completely.

As a whole, the gameplay here is a breath of fresh air, even if it is a throwback. It's a rewarding experience, which lends itself toward being addicting in the best way.

Features

Payback isn't light on features.

The story mode gets most of the attention, and rightfully so. This is the closest gamers will get to a true Fast & Furious video game—and it's done well.

Tyler is the main character and your typical street-race guru. He teams with Mac, an off-road expert, and Jess, a driver-for-hire, to take down an organization called The House, whose leader betrayed them six months before the story really gets underway. Swapping between the protagonists is both fun and keeps things feeling fresh.

Once players work through a set of missions, they'll control all three at once in epic blockbuster-style missions or heists. There aren't many of these, but scarcity breeds fondness because they're well made, fun and right out of a movie.

Perhaps most impressive is how the game weaves narrative into what would normally be boring filler content. It sounds harsh, but it's true—finishing a mission and being told to drive home doesn't sound like fun. But there's a timer on the task and important conversations to progress the narrative, if not running into trouble with the law or a rival crew adds a layer of complexity. Some might argue it's a linear approach at times, but it shelves sitting around watching cut scenes for what Payback does best—driving the rides through a beautiful open word.

Payback boasts five major race types: Drag, Off-Road, Drift, Race and Runner. Like almost everything else here, each feels unique and presents different challenges requiring unique skills.

The open world doesn't go unused, either. A staggering number of activities exist throughout the expansive map, including Drift Zones, Speed Traps, Speed Runs and Jumps. There are also Roaming Racers to square off against and Collectibles to gather.

An online offering and the hinted customization options are available. The latter upgrades a ride using Speed Cards. Things like the length of a turbo boost or the quality of a suspension are tied to these cards in an easy-to-digest format with inspiration perhaps stemming from Ultimate Team in Madden. Along with the gameplay and visuals, it's a superb way to remain invested in the game.

Conclusion

Payback is one of the top surprises of the year. A game taking cues from Fast & Furious and reverting back to gameplay from prior successes could've gone wrong.

Instead, Payback seems like a renaissance both for the Need for Speed franchise and genre as a whole. The driving is fun and addictive, the story mode is offline and expansive with innovative ideas, and the graphics and customization go deep as possible for the tuner brimming tuner culture.

In fact, it's easy to gloss over while speeding through the map, but there are minimal load times after the initial one no matter how far a player travels.

The fun factor here should grab the attention of gamers despite an onslaught of holiday gaming options, though those hoping for a rewind to the days of fun arcade gameplay and deep customization will champion it—and rightfully so.