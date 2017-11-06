Pete Dunne Beats Enzo Amore in WWE Main Roster Debut on Raw in Manchester

Credit: WWE.com

Pete Dunne made his WWE main roster debut on Raw Monday night, which aired from Manchester, England, roughly two hours away from Dunne's hometown of Birmingham, England.

WWE showed Raw general manager Kurt Angle introducing Dunne:

Dunne, who is the United Kingdom champion, wasted little time setting his sights on another WWE titleholder, as he challenged cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore.

Capitalizing on a distraction by Kalisto, Enzo's opponent at Survivor Series, Dunne delivered a forearm to Amore. That set up the Bitter End as Dunne notched a victory in his Raw debut.

Kalisto certainly enjoyed Amore coming out on the losing end:

WWE fans unfamiliar with Dunne received their introduction to The Bruiserweight during the United Kingdom Championship tournament in January. He finished runner-up to Tyler Bate, who become the inaugural UK champion.

Dunne gained a measure of revenge when he beat Bate for the UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in May. The match was not only the best of the night but arguably one of the best matches of the year on WWE programming.

Since then, Dunne has successfully defended the UK Championship on four occasions.

Dunne isn't the first NXT star to debut on the main roster while holding a title. Kevin Owens was still the NXT champion when he attacked John Cena on Raw in May 2015 and subsequently beat Cena at Elimination Chamber 2015.

Unlike Owens, Dunne may have to wait a little bit longer before he has a regular role on Raw. His appearance Monday night may have been more about giving fans in England a pleasant surprise rather than signaling Dunne's ascendance to a main roster wrestler.

The cruiserweight division isn't exactly lacking in depth, either, so WWE would risk making Dunne an afterthought by adding him to Raw and 205 Live. Should he remain in NXT, on the other hand, Dunne could see his star continue to rise in the United States, having already established himself abroad.

Dunne is still only 23, so WWE doesn't need to hurry him up to the main roster.