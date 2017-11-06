Ben McAdoo Says Eli Manning Is His QB but Doesn't Rule out Eventual Benching

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo didn't exactly give Eli Manning a vote of confidence during Monday's press conference.

After reiterating that Manning is still the team's quarterback, he added a qualifier about the future.

"That doesn’t mean at some point in time we won’t throw another guy in there to get a look at," McAdoo said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

McAdoo spoke about developing players for the future after Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which dropped the Giants to 1-7 on the year. "That includes everybody," he said, per Shaun Morash of The DA Show, addressing the QB position.



Manning has produced an 85.4 quarterback rating this season, which is right in line with his career mark of 83.8. Considering the injuries at receiver and struggles with the offensive line, he's clearly not the only issue with the inconsistent offense.

Then again, he ranks 22nd in the league this season with a 42.6 Total QBR.

Backup quarterback Geno Smith saw his first action of the year Sunday. He threw two incomplete passes in a three-and-out before kneeling on the game's final play. However, the real question mark is rookie Davis Webb, the third-round pick and potential future franchise quarterback, if things go according to plan.

Considering Manning hasn't missed a start since 2004 and is signed through 2019, a switch at quarterback should not come lightly. But it appears everything is on the table in what has become a lost season for the Giants.