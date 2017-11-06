Report: Jalen Ramsey 'Restrained' from Trying to Fight A.J. Green in Locker Room

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

The bad blood between Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn't end when they were ejected in Sunday's 23-7 win for the Jaguars.

ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco and Katherine Terrell reported Sunday that security at EverBank Stadium and team personnel intervened and prevented Ramsey from reaching the visiting locker room to approach Green.

According to DiRocco and Terrell, Ramsey "started screaming profanities" toward the Bengals players when they headed for their locker room at halftime. Ramsey also told Green that he would look for him when security no longer held him back.

Ramsey, however, returned to the Jaguars' locker room without incident.

In the second quarter, Ramsey shoved Green, who responded by grabbing Ramsey by the throat and pulling him to the turf. Green also got in a few punches before things settled down.

Green explained an accumulation of factors led to him react physically toward Ramsey, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr.:

"I let it slide, let it slide, a couple of plays. It's football. Things get a little rough up there. I didn't mind that. But when you start trying to take cheap shots when I'm not looking and stuff like that, then that's when I've got to defend myself and I’m not going to back down from anybody. I have a son, and I'm not going to teach him to back down from anybody. It's a respect thing. I respect all my opponents … but when it gets to a level, when I'm not looking, and I'm putting myself in danger, I'm going to have to defend myself."

Terrell reported Monday the NFL won't suspend either player for the altercation. Terrell noted the two could face minimum fines of $30,387, which is the amount issued for a player's first offense for fighting.