    Zach Miller Says He Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Return After Leg Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 29: Zach Miller #86 of the Chicago Bears is carted off the field after sustaining an injury during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 29, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    After a scary injury that ended his season and put his health at serious risk, Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller released a statement about his recovery: 

    Miller reportedly not only suffered a dislocated knee, but he needed urgent vascular surgery to repair a torn popliteal artery, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN. Doctors stabilized his leg and he was released from the hospital Monday.

    Miller thanked Dr. Mark Bowen in his statement, who was the one who recognized the player's need for additional help. He was praised by the NFLPA's chief medical officer, Dr. Thom Mayer. 

    "There are a lot of heroes in this story, starting with Zach, whose will and tenacity continue to amaze the doctors and nurses," Mayer said, per Mortensen. "Mark Bowen, the Bears team physician, instantly recognized [Miller] needed a trauma center, and he praised the paramedics and Saints medical staff."

    The injury occurred in a Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints while attempting to make a catch in the end zone.

    While he hasn't yet been placed on injured reserve, Miller will likely be out at least the remainder of this season if not longer.

