Waiver Wire Week 10: Top Pickups and Drops

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

As we march toward the beginning of Week 10 with Thursday Night Football between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, we have a couple big pieces of news from the same team.

First, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for one game but will appeal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Next, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been shut down for "a few weeks" due to his shoulder injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Top Pickups

Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST

The Steelers are a top defense in both fantasy and in real football. The reason they might have been on waivers is they were on bye.

They've given up only six touchdown passes all season and will face Indianapolis in Week 10. While Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played well this season, this will be a much more difficult task.

The Steelers rank fifth and ninth in DVOA against the pass and run, respectively.

Verdict: Great defense. Great spot. Pick them up.

Detroit Lions D/ST

Two defenses in a row? Yup.

Like the Steelers, the Lions are also in a great spot. Against the Cleveland Browns.

Need I say more? Quarterback DeShone Kizer is going to have a heck of a day against this Lions secondary that consists of cornerbacks Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs.

Good luck, kid.

Verdict: Kizer is going to be eaten alive. Pick them up.

Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns

Finally! A skill position player!

According to Andrew Gribble of the Browns website, Coleman has been designated to return from injured reserve and will be eligible to play in Week 11.

When Coleman comes back, he will be a part of a team that is lacking offensive firepower. The quarterback isn't any good, either.

However, Coleman possesses talents that may be able to override a poor quarterback as long as Kizer can hit him deep.

It's not often talent like his is available on waiver wires, so he's worth an add for sure.

Verdict: Great talent, but not able to play until Week 11. Go get him. Needs to be owned.

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

It's about damn time. That's all I can say.

The No. 1 wide receiver on one of the best offensive teams in football is on waiver wires in Week 10. How is that possible? I don't know.

Up until Week 9, Woods hadn't found the end zone, but prior to Week 9, Woods hadn't seen less than six targets in a game since Week 2.

He's the best receiver the Rams have and the most used. He should be the No. 1 pickup of the week.

Verdict: Not only should be picked up by everyone, he should be started every week.

New England Patriots D/ST

The Patriots defense was lackluster to start the season.

Actually, they were horrible. Actually, they were downright laughable.

However, the Patriots have held down the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers in recent weeks and will be on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Guys, the Broncos quarterback is Brock Osweiler.

Need I say more?

Verdict: Another great defensive stream. If this defense is out there, another great option.

Top Drops

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the news of Winston being shut down for multiple weeks, owners have started cutting ties with him.

Over the past four games, Winston scored less than 3.5 points in three of those games.

Three! And he's a quarterback.

Injuries have compromised Winston's season as of late, and at the rate the Bucs are going, he might be done for the year.

Verdict: Out for a while and hasn't played well this year. A totally fine move.

Buffalo Bills D/ST

The Buffalo Bills defense will go up against the New Orleans Saints offense in Week 10.

While the Saints are a potent offense, the Bills defense is also legit in 2017. It's allowed just seven touchdown passes and have 11 interceptions.

The prospect of facing quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara might be frightening, but there are worse options this week.

Verdict: The Bills defense is legit. If you're in a bind, this is a fine option, but far from the best.

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Like fellow running back Chris Ivory, Yeldon will go back to obscurity when Leonard Fournette returns.

Over the last three weeks, Fournette had a bye, missed a game due to injury and was suspended for breaking a team rule.

Yeldon is useless when Fournette is back on the field.

Verdict: Irrelevant with Fournette on the field. Drop him.

Arizona Cardinals D/ST

On a short turnaround, the Cardinals will take on the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks offense has had some consistency problems, but the Cardinals defense simply isn't what we thought it'd be in fantasy football or real football.

Nothing to worry about here. The unit has only scored double-digit points against the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts—two mediocre-to-bad teams.

Verdict: Not any good. Get rid of this defense.

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST

This drop has a lot to do with the Eagles being on a bye in Week 10.

However, following their return in Week 11, they have some tough matchups like the Dallas Cowboys (Week 11), Seahawks (Week 13) and the Cowboys again (Week 17).

Other than that, the matchups are great.

Defenses are hard to hold on to, but the Eagles might be one worth holding.

When a defense is on bye, it's easy to shed them, but the Eagles are a defense you might never get back.

Verdict: Understandable since they're on bye, but try to hold on to this defense if possible.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Football Outsiders.