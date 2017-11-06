Mike Evans Suspended 1 Game for Cheap Shot on Marshon Lattimore

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NFL gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans a one-game suspension Monday for shoving New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Sunday's 30-10 defeat.

Michael Signora, the NFL's vice president of football communications, shared the league's press release:

Evans' infraction came as Lattimore was jawing with Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Lattimore shoved Winston lightly in the shoulder, and Evans responded by running at Lattimore and hitting him in the back. That sparked a brief fracas between members of the Saints and Buccaneers on the Bucs' sideline.

Evans received an unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit but avoided an ejection.

"I thought 23 was trying to pick a fight with my quarterback, and I just let my emotions get the best of me," he said of the situation after the game, per USA Today's Tom Schad. "It's something I shouldn't have did. It's very childish. I shouldn't have (done) that. Unprofessional."

Lattimore said he was happy to see Evans stay in the game since it meant he still had an opportunity to face the 2016 Pro Bowler on the field, per the Times-Picayune's Josh Katzenstein:

Should Evans be suspended for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, it will be a big blow to a Buccaneers offense that will already be without Winston. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team is resting Winston for a few weeks to allow his injured shoulder to heal.

As they look to snap their five-game losing streak in Week 10, the last thing the Buccaneers need is to be down two of their best offensive players.