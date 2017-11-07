Week 10 Fantasy Football Projections: Streaming Options Likely on Waiver Wire

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

You almost made it all the way through the bye weeks, but several key players at each position will be out for Week 10.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens are off the upcoming week, forcing fantasy owners to scramble for new options that will help for at least one game. While the choices are limited at some spots at this point of the year, you can always find someone worth the roster spot.

Here are some waiver-wire targets available in more than 50 percent of leagues on Yahoo.

Quarterbacks

Josh McCown, New York Jets (34 percent owned)

We are getting to the point that Josh McCown might be more than just a bye-week fill-in. Based on his recent play, he could be a legitimate QB1.

The Jets quarterback has 10 passing touchdowns over the last five games to go with two rushing scores, and the passes haven't all been easy, as ESPN Stats and Info noted:

He now gets to face a Buccaneers pass defense allowing 272 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL. With Robby Anderson becoming a reliable target and Austin Seferian-Jenkins especially valuable near the red zone, McCown should be able to continue his solid play in Week 10.

C.J. Beathard, San Francisco 49ers (3 percent owned)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

This season has been an uphill battle for C.J. Beathard, who has just two passing touchdowns in four appearances this year. However, he has been a decent fantasy contributor with 14.91 points per game thanks in part to his rushing ability.

The coaching staff also trusted him to throw the ball 51 times last game, which shows the opportunity is there for more production.

This will hopefully come next week against the Giants, which seems to have given up on the year. Evan Silva of Rotoworld described the problems:

Jared Goff threw four touchdowns against New York Sunday while the Rams put up 51 points, making him the fourth quarterback in the last five games to throw at least three touchdown passes against this defense.

Beathard doesn't have a lot of talent around him, and his offensive line has struggled, but he could be in line for a big showing in Week 10.

Running Backs

Marlon Mack, Colts (49 percent owned)

It has been frustrating watching Marlon Mack stand on the sidelines knowing how much he could help the Colts if given an opportunity. Bleacher Report's Collin McCollough discussed this problem:

T.Y. Hilton finally got his yards Sunday, but Mack was limited to just nine touches, while Frank Gore had 20. While the veteran has been a steady contributor, there is no question which player is the more dynamic option to help the Colts offense.

Indianapolis will need Mack's playmaking ability against a Steelers defense that ranks second in the league in average yards allowed per pass attempt but 26th in yards against the run. The way to beat them is on the ground and with short passes, especially considering four different running backs have at least four catches in a game against this unit.

Mack is one of the few players capable of picking up yards and could be a decent desperation play for fantasy owners.

Thomas Rawls, Seahawks (13 percent owned)

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seahawks run game has been objectively awful since losing Chris Carson, but Thomas Rawls showed some life with nine catches for 39 yards Sunday, plus 31 receiving yards on two catches.

This all came after Eddie Lacy left with a groin injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. With Seattle playing again on Thursday night, it might be tough for Lacy to return to the field, leaving Rawls in charge of the backfield.

If the Seahawks try to establish the run like they have done in past years, Rawls could be in for a solid performance against an inconsistent Cardinals defense.

Wide Receivers

Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars (37 percent owned)

The Jaguars don't have the most intimidating passing attack in the NFL, but Marqise Lee is taking advantage of his role as the top receiver.

Field Yates of ESPN described his recent workload:

Lee also scored his first touchdown of the season Sunday, proving the possession receiver is capable of getting into the end zone. He is especially valuable in points-per-reception leagues but could be a quality option in standard leagues as well.

Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4 percent owned)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

This might be more of a desperation play but could be worth the risk for teams who need a fill-in at receiver.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the start for Tampa Bay, and in limited time he has shown a willingness to look at Adam Humphries, per Graham Barfield of Fantasy Guru:

Mike Evans will also be suspended due to his late hit in Week 9, as the league announced Monday. This leaves even fewer options for Fitzpatrick against a Jets defense allowing an NFL-high 19 passing touchdowns this season.

The risk is great, but the reward could be worth it.

Tight Ends

Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati Bengals (41 percent owned)

Even with just two targets Sunday, Tyler Kroft helped fantasy owners with 79 receiving yards, thanks mostly to a career-long 59-yard reception.

Kroft hasn't been the most exciting fantasy option, but he has been a consistent contributor with 50.8 yards per game and three total touchdowns since Week 4. The Bengals use him all over the field, and at 6'5", he is a quality target near the end zone.

In a shallow position, he is one of the few streaming options with a relatively high floor and high upside.

Julius Thomas, Miami Dolphins (15 percent owned)

Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images

This is hoping his Week 9 performance wasn't a fluke.

Julius Thomas caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Raiders on eight targets, all of which either tied or led the way for the Dolphins in the game.

Miami was effective in the game when Jay Cutler got the ball away quickly, targeting Jarvis Landry and Thomas on short routes. If this is a new strategy and not a one-time game plan, Thomas could be a useful fantasy player going forward.

Defense/Special Teams

New England Patriots (38 percent owned)

The Patriots allowed 32 points per game in the first four weeks of the season and 12.8 ppg in the next four weeks. Coming off a Week 9 bye, it's safe to assume Bill Belichick has solved whatever was wrong with the defense.

This group will now take on a Broncos offense that is going in the opposite direction.

Brock Osweiler had two interceptions against the Eagles Sunday but apparently did enough to earn another start next week, per James Palmer of NFL Network. This could lead to an ugly game against the Patriots, and fantasy owners could be set for a lot of points.

Tennessee Titans (21 percent owned)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Like the Patriots, the Titans seem to have solved their problems from earlier in the season.

More importantly, they face a Bengals offense that can't hold onto the ball, ranking third-worst in the league with a minus-9 turnover ratio. Tennessee has been solid against the run and Andy Dalton isn't scaring too many teams with his downfield passing.

This could be a low-scoring battle that leads to plenty of fantasy points.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.