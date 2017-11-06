Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Miami Hurricanes Odds, Betting Pick

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes own the longest winning streak in FBS at 13, which includes a 9-4 run against the spread. The last team to beat Miami? The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Guess who the Hurricanes host Saturday night in Coral Gables?

College football point spread: The Fighting Irish opened as three-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 36.3-34.9 Hurricanes (College football picks on every game)

Why the Notre Dame Fighting Irish can cover the spread

The Irish just extended their winning streak this season to seven games with a 48-37 decision over Wake Forest last week. Notre Dame spotted the Demon Deacons an early field goal, then scored the next 17 points of the game. The Irish had the 16-point spread covered with a 48-23 lead in the fourth quarter, but Wake Forest scored two meaningless touchdowns, the second with less than a minute to go, as Notre Dame missed out on the cash for the first time since Week 2.

Notre Dame racked up 710 yards of offense, 380 on the ground and 330 through the air. And while the boxscore says the Irish defense gave up a bunch of yards, most of that came while protecting a big lead.

Notre Dame has outgained each of its last five opponents, all by at least 100 yards.

At 8-1, the Irish are in the running for a berth in the College Football Playoff. However, they cannot afford another defeat.

Why the Miami Hurricanes can cover the spread

The Hurricanes remained perfect on this season with a 28-10 victory over Virginia Tech last week. Miami broke a scoreless tie with two touchdowns in a three-minute span in the second quarter, and the Hokies got within 14-10 early in the third before the Canes added two scores to seal the win and the cover as a three-point favorite.

Miami outgained Virginia Tech 429-299 and outrushed the Hokies 219-102. The Canes have outgained six of their eight opponents this season.

At 8-0, the Hurricanes are also right in the running for a spot in the CFP.

Smart pick

Notre Dame is rolling through opponents; seven of its eight wins this season have come by 19 points or more, and last week's victory was not as close as that final score might indicate. Meanwhile, Miami might be coming off its best performance of this season, but before that the Hurricanes were struggling with teams like 4-5 Syracuse, 1-8 North Carolina and 4-4 Georgia Tech. The smart money here bets on the Irish.

College football betting trends

Miami is 7-0 straight up and ATS in its last seven games in November.

The total has gone under in Miami's last six games.

Notre Dame is 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games in November.

