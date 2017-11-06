Washington Huskies vs. Stanford Cardinal Odds, Betting Pick

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Stanford Cardinal own seven victories in their last nine meetings with the Washington Huskies, but Washington is 4-1 against the spread over the last five meetings and spanked Stanford last year. In a big game in the Pac-12 North, the Huskies clash with the Cardinal on Friday night out on the Farm.

College football point spread: The Huskies opened as eight-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 38.2-23.2 Huskies (College football picks on every game)

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

Washington is 2-0 both SU and ATS since that loss to Arizona State a few weeks back, following its 38-3 romp over Oregon last week. The Huskies spotted the Ducks an early field goal but took the lead for good on Dante Pettis' 64-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the second quarter and pulled away from there, on their way toward covering as 17-point favorites.

On the night, Washington outgained Oregon 451-278, piling up 247 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the defense kept the Ducks out of the end zone all game.

Pettis now has four punt returns for scores this season and an NCAA-record nine for his career.

The Huskies have now outgained five of their six Pac-12 opponents this season and outrushed them all.

Big picture, at 5-1 in conference play, UW leads the Pac-12 North by a half game over Stanford and Washington State. Washington also remains in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and style points still count. A convincing victory at Stanford would certainly help the cause.

Why the Stanford Cardinal can cover the spread

The Cardinal won five games in a row but fell last week at Washington State 24-21. Stanford led the Cougars 7-0 early, fell down 17-7, rallied to re-take the lead but gave up a 94-yard touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter and could not respond.

On the evening, the Cardinal got beat on the stat sheet, but they still had a chance to win. A defensive stop on a 3rd-and-14 situation on Washington State's game-winning drive might have been enough.

Prior to last week, Stanford had won five Pac-12 contests in a row, holding its last three opponents to a total of 41 points.

At 5-2 in conference play, the Cardinal still control their own destiny in the Pac-12 North.

Smart pick

First glance gives Washington advantages at quarterback and on defense. But in performances against common opponents, Stanford stacks up well. Smart money here probably picks the Cardinal plus the points.

College football betting trends

Washington is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Stanford.

The total has gone under in Stanford's last five games.

Stanford is 7-0 ATS in its last seven games after losing as a favorite.

