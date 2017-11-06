Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs hold the upper paw in the recent series with the Auburn Tigers, winning nine of the last 11 meetings straight up and going 8-3 against the spread. In the 121st edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, the Bulldogs tangle with the Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

College football point spread: The Bulldogs opened as one-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 36.6-30.4 Bulldogs (College football picks on every game)

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

The Bulldogs are now 9-0 on the season following their 24-10 victory over South Carolina last week. Georgia started slowly and only led the Gamecocks 14-7 at the half. But the Bulldogs scored the first touchdown out of the locker room and held on from there.

On the day, Georgia outgained South Carolina 438-270, outrushed the Gamecocks 242-43 and held a 38-22 time of possession advantage. The Bulldogs have now outgained and outrushed each of their nine opponents this season.

Georgia's victory, combined with a Kentucky loss, clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game for the Bulldogs. But they've still got bigger things in mind, like a berth in the College Football Playoff. However, with a probable matchup against Alabama in the conference championship game coming up, Georgia might not be able to afford even one slip before that.

Why the Auburn Tigers can cover the spread

The Tigers are 2-0 SU and ATS since their loss to LSU a few weeks ago, after topping Texas A&M last week 42-27. Auburn trailed the Aggies late into the second quarter 13-7, then used a 28-0 run to take control on its way toward covering as a 14-point favorite.

On the afternoon, the Tigers outgained A&M 496-343, won the ground battle 228-143 and held a 36/24 advantage in time of possession.

Auburn has now outgained five of its six SEC opponents this year and outrushed them all.

At 5-1 in SEC play, the Tigers still control their own destiny, as far as making the SEC Championship Game is concerned. Win out, and they're in.

Smart pick

This should be a good one and worth watching even without a bet. Ultimately, the team that wins the ground battle, controls the clock and makes the fewest mistakes should win this game, and that team is more likely to be Georgia. Smart money here bets the Bulldogs.

College football betting trends

Georgia is 3-0 ATS in its last three games against Auburn.

The total has gone under in Georgia's last three games against Auburn.

Auburn is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games at home in November.

