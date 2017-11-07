NFL Predictions Week 10: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

There are more projected close games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season than there have been in past weeks, but make no mistake: It's becoming clearer and clearer who the contenders and the pretenders are this year.

Four teams are favored by at least a touchdown heading into Week 10: the Detroit Lions (versus Cleveland), Pittsburgh Steelers (at Indianapolis), New England Patriots (at Denver) and Carolina Panthers (versus Miami).

However, there are plenty of other matchups projected to be closer than a field goal, such as Minnesota at Washington, New Orleans at Buffalo and New York Giants at San Francisco.

This is the time of the year when teams can start eliminating themselves from playoff contention, so be sure to tune in for Week 10.

The television schedule and early odds are included below, as well as picks for each matchup. Projected winners are indicated in italics.

NFL Week 10 Schedule, Odds and Picks

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle (-5) at Arizona: 8:25 p.m (NFL Network)

Sunday, Nov. 12

Cincinnati at Tennessee (-3.5): 1 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland at Detroit (-9.5): 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Chicago (-3): 1 p.m. (Fox)

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville (-3.5): 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota (-2.5) at Washington: 1 p.m. (Fox)

New Orleans (-1.5) at Buffalo: 1 p.m. (Fox)

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay (-4.5): 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh (-9.5) at Indianapolis: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston at L.A. Rams (-3): 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Atlanta (-3): 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco (-1): 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

New England (-7) at Denver: 8:30 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina (-7.5): 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Biggest Week 10 Favorites

Detroit Lions

To call the Lions an NFC powerhouse after what they did to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 is a little premature. After all, they took advantage of an inexperienced quarterback in Brett Hundley and a struggling young defense in a 30-17 victory on Monday Night Football.

But likewise, it's also not fair to take anything away from the Lions, who did show some real flashes of greatness in their prime-time dismantling of the Packers.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is on. The signal-caller went a surgical 26-of-33 for 361 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He attacked downfield often and effectively, averaging 11.4 yards per attempt.

Stafford connected with his two favorite targets, Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, early and often. The wideouts finished with 113 and 107 yards, respectively.

Where the Lions did struggle was on the ground. Ameer Abdullah gained only 48 yards on 21 attempts and fumbled the ball twice, allowing the Packers to stay in it longer than they had any right to be.

Now the Lions are 4-4 and in second place in the NFC North. They can start closing that gap to the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 when they take on the Cleveland Browns, against whom they're favored by 9.5 points.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers headed into their Week 9 bye on a three-game winning streak, looking more potent as they continue to get healthier.

They return to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 as 9.5-point favorites and ready to improve their footing in the AFC.

The Steelers are one of the league's most balanced teams this season, ranking No. 11 in total offense and No. 4 in total defense.

The defense has limited opponents to 16.4 points per game; however, the offense is barely averaging above 20, something the team will need to improve upon.

Pittsburgh will get a boost from the return of wideout Martavis Bryant after he served a one-game suspension in Week 8 for making comments about his usage in the offense.

Even though the Steelers were wise to set an example with Bryant, it's obvious to anyone who has watched the offense this season that it performs better not only when he is on the field, but when he sees significant snaps.

The Colts certainly don't look to stand in their way in Week 10. Indianapolis did win its last game against the Houston Texans, but the team is only 3-6 on the year and has looked lost for most of the season.

New England Patriots

Like the Steelers, the Patriots are also 6-2 and are also coming off a Week 9 bye.

They're also huge favorites over their AFC opponents, the Denver Broncos.

There was a time not too long ago when Patriots-Broncos was must-watch television. This year, it gets the prime-time treatment on Sunday Night Football, but the game could be forgettable and even downright bad.

Prolific offenses have the opportunity to air the ball out against New England's atrocious pass defense, which is ranked No. 31 in the league heading into Week 10.

But Denver's passing offense is ranked No. 19 in the NFL with 214.9 yards.

This isn't going to be a shootout by any means.

Speaking of passing, Denver's rotating quarterback carousel is almost sure to be a negative distraction for the team as it prepares to take on New England in prime time.

According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, Brock Osweiler, not Trevor Siemian, will start for the Broncos against the Patriots:

Osweiler relieved Siemian of his duties in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles, going 19-of-38 for 208 yards and throwing one touchdown and two picks.

Even New England's struggling pass defense should be able to shut that down.

