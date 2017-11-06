Terrence Cody Allegedly Among Players on 2009 Alabama Team Paid for Autographs

Dave Martin/Associated Press

Former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Marquis Johnson and defensive tackle Terrence Cody reportedly may have been paid for their autographs while still in college.

Luke Winn of Sports Illustrated reported that the members of the 2009 BCS national championship-winning team "are among a group of players named who allegedly received cash for signing Alabama memorabilia," per Khadrice Rollins of Sports Illustrated.

Winn's piece pointed to Cliff Panezich and Adam Bollinger, who sold sports memorabilia, and noted they spent time around the Crimson Tide in 2009 while the players were on winter break.

The 2009 Alabama team beat Texas in the BCS Championship Game, 37-21.

Winn quoted Panezich in the story, and the sports memorabilia collector suggested Johnson was paid approximately $200 and helped recruit other players to sign. Panezich said Cody was paid about $400 and was "probably the biggest" among those who signed things such as footballs and mini helmets.

Cody was a two-time All-American during his time at Alabama before the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft. He failed to register a sack in four NFL seasons.

As for Johnson, the then-St. Louis Rams selected him in the seventh round of the 2010 draft, although he played just five NFL games in two seasons.