Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson's Fantasy Outlook After Bucs Shut Down Jameis Winston

Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to play the next few games without Jameis Winston, which will affect everyone in the already struggling offense.

Head coach Dirk Koetter said Winston could be out several weeks until his shoulder heals, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who replaced Winston during Sunday's loss to the Saints, will be the team's starter for the foreseeable future.

While it seems like a significant downgrade, the starter hadn't been playing well even when on the field while leading the Bucs to a 2-6 record.

Koetter discussed the quarterback's problems Monday, via Ryan Bass of WSTP:

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, "DeSean Jackson said he's never been part of a team that has had such high expectations and struggled so much."

Winston has missed his top receivers often this year, which was apparent throughout Sunday's game before the coaching staff made the switch:

Fitzpatrick is coming off a rough season with the Jets, but he was effective in 2015 with 3,905 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, helping both Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker remain quality fantasy players that season.

This could lead to big news for Mike Evans, who Fitzpatrick trusts based on a small sample size so far this season, per Graham Barfield of Fantasy Guru:

The league announced Evans will be suspended Week 10 for his late hit on Marshon Lattimore, which changes the team's immediate plans, but he should remain a solid fantasy player when on the field.

Evans ranks eighth in the NFL with 74 targets and that should continue with Fitzpatrick under center. Even after tallying just one catch for 13 yards last game against the Saints, he will be a key part of the offense in the second half of the season. His ability to catch anything in the area makes him effective regardless of who is throwing passes, so don't give up on him just yet.

Things might not be as rosy for Jackson, who does have one touchdown reception from Fitzpatrick this year but is better used as a deep threat. His production was always going to fluctuate, and the new quarterback isn't at his best throwing long passes.

The 30-year-old has been solid this season, but even with Evans out Week 10 he could be downgraded to your bench until he proves otherwise.

Instead, look for more plays closer to the line of scrimmage, which means more production for tight end Cameron Brate and running back Doug Martin in the coming games.