Jeremy Kerley Suspended 4 Games for Violation of NFL's PED Policy

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced Monday that wide receiver Jeremy Kerley has been suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

Kerley denied using any banned substances in a statement:

"I was shocked by a positive test for Turinabol, as I have never knowingly taken any banned substances. I am 5'9" tall and 180 pounds, and I have never used steroids in my life. I'm a good athlete but anyone can look at my body composition and tell that I'm not a steroid user. While I did not have enough time prior to the deadline to resolve this case, I fully intend to investigate this matter until I am able to figure out what caused the positive test, because I know that I have done nothing wrong. When I find out what substance was tainted, I will pursue all remedies at that time because this is not right. I have and will always be a clean player, and I look forward to returning to the Jets to play against the Saints next month."

Kerley will be eligible to return to the active roster Monday, Dec. 11, in preparation for the team's Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The veteran wideout has seen his role reduced from a season ago, when he caught 64 passes for 667 yards and three scores, with Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse serving as Josh McCown's preferred targets in the passing game. In the team's first eight games, Kerley registered 22 receptions for 217 yards and a score.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Monday that rookies ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen would see more reps with Kerley out of action, per Jets reporter Eric Allen. Bowles added that the team would consider acquiring another receiver in Kerley's absence.

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and running back Matt Forte should see their targets increase as well, while Kearse is a prime candidate to serve as the team's slot receiver. Elijah McGuire could step into the punt returner role, though Bowles said it's too early to make that determination, per Allen.