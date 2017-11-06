Tony Gonzalez: Colin Kaepernick Done in NFL, Not 'Good Enough for the Headache'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez doesn't think free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is good enough for an NFL job.

"He's done," the 14-time Pro Bowler said, per a Monday TMZ Sports story. "I don't think he'll ever get a chance. Never again."

The TMZ report noted Gonzalez also said Kaepernick is not "good enough for the headache."

In terms of football ability, Kaepernick has the resume of someone who should be on an NFL roster. He is just 30 years old, led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in his prime and tallied 16 touchdown passes to just four interceptions last year.

Gonzalez, though, pointed to what he deemed as a "headache" in a clear reference to the off-field headlines the quarterback is making.

Kaepernick was the first player to kneel during the national anthem as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality last year. Kneeling as a form of protest has remained a primary talking point this season even without Kaepernick on a roster, especially after so many players did so following President Donald Trump's critical remarks.

As for Kaepernick, he filed a grievance against league owners for collusion, as he has failed to find a team for the 2017 campaign.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and a handful of league owners, including New England's Robert Kraft and Dallas' Jerry Jones, will be deposed and asked to turn over their cell phone records and emails related to the Kaepernick situation.