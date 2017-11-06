A.J. Green, Jalen Ramsey Avoid Suspension After Being Ejected for Fighting

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey reportedly avoided suspensions for their actions in an altercation Sunday.

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported neither Green nor Ramsey will be suspended by the NFL.

Green, 29, grabbed Ramsey by the neck from behind and threw him to the ground before throwing a punch during the fracas. The two had been jawing back and forth for most of the first quarter before Green lost his temper after Ramsey pushed him following a running play with which neither was involved.

"That's not football," Green told reporters. "I'm not going to tolerate disrespect like that. I know we can't fight on the field. He got under my skin and I can't let that happen. I've been the ultimate pro this long and I can't let little things like that get to me. I shouldn't have reacted that way, and I apologized to my teammates. That's not who I am. It just got the best of me today."

Ramsey did not speak to the media after the game. Green has not been disciplined during his NFL career for on-field digressions, which likely played a part in the league's having some leniency. The Bengals wideout also missed nearly an entire game for his actions already, so a lengthy suspension was probably not warranted.

"Unprofessional. [Green] has to be better," Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson told reporters. "I just watched it on my phone. Jalen didn't do anything wrong, in my opinion. He's out there being a football player, locking people down. Hopefully the Bengals get it together and don't let that keep happening."

Green and the Bengals will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, while Ramsey and the Jaguars will play the Los Angeles Chargers.