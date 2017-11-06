Dennis Rodman Asks Donald Trump to 'Please Help Us' with North Korea

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

Former NBA superstar Donald Rodman reportedly wants President Donald Trump to do his part in helping ease tensions with North Korea.

"Donald Trump, please, help us," Rodman said, per a Monday TMZ Sports story. "You always say 'unite.' I'm all about that."

The TMZ report noted Rodman thinks he has to be involved for Trump and Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, to "break bread."

Rodman—an NBA Hall of Famer and five-time champion—may seem like an unusual middleman between the two leaders on the surface, but Joshua Berlinger of CNN noted the former Chicago Bull is "perhaps the only person in the world who has personal relationships with" Trump and Kim.

He appeared on Trump's reality television show The Celebrity Apprentice before the sitting president became involved in politics and has deemed Kim a "friend for life," per Berlinger.

Berlinger noted Rodman has visited North Korea a number of times, although he insists the friendship revolves primarily around basketball instead of politics.

Rodman's pleas come as Trump is on a diplomacy trip in Asia.