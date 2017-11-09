A.J. Green Fined $42K for Fight with Jalen Ramsey, Won't Appeal

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has been fined for his role in an altercation with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey during their Week 9 contest.

Per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Green said Thursday he has been fined $42,000 for his actions and doesn't plan to appeal because he "made a mistake."

Both Ramsey and Green were ejected right before halftime of Jacksonville's 23-7 win at EverBank Field.

This news comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported neither was suspended for their actions.

Green made contact with Ramsey after a running play, and the cornerback retaliated by shoving the receiver to the ground. From there, Green put Ramsey in a headlock, took him to the ground and started punching his helmet, causing a number of players from both teams to rush into the melee.

Green's frustration may have boiled over to that point with just one catch for six yards against the Florida State product. Michael DiRocco and Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com noted the two playmakers were "trash-talking throughout the first half," making it "clear" they "were getting annoyed with each other."

While Green's actions stood out comparatively, referee Brad Allen pointed out they were each warned before the fight, per DiRocco and Terrell. "Allen said Ramsey was ejected for a flagrant personal foul, calling him as the 'instigator' for the brawl."

According to the DiRocco and Terrell report, Ramsey apparently wasn't done with the Bengals and Green after the ejections.

The defensive back was reportedly restrained by security and seen walking toward Cincinnati's locker room. "He started screaming profanities once he spotted them" and "was also heard yelling that he was going to go find Green once security let him go."

While this is just Ramsey's second season, it was the second time he has been ejected in his career. He was also ejected during his rookie campaign in 2016 for fighting with Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton.

Green is one of the best receivers in the league as a six-time Pro Bowler, but his lackluster showing against Ramsey was business as usual for a Jacksonville secondary that leads the league in passing yards allowed per game at 156.4.