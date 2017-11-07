Carson Wentz Leads Philadelphia Eagles to Best Start Since 2004

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles second-year quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 199 yards and four touchdowns en route to Sunday's 51-23 victory over the Denver Broncos. Now 8-1, Philadelphia has reached the nine-game mark with their best record since 2004.

This also marks the fifth time in franchise history that the Eagles have opened the season with a record of 8-1 or better, per NFL Communications. The team advanced to the NFL Championship/Super Bowl in each of the four previous occasions.

Leading the charge for Philadelphia has been Wentz, a 24-year-old product of North Dakota State. With his four-touchdown effort Sunday, Wentz has logged 23 scores through the air in his sophomore campaign. He has also compiled 2,262 passing yards while throwing only five interceptions.

His league-high 23 touchdown passes are also the most by an Eagles quarterback over the team's first nine games of a season, per the same article. Prior to Wentz, Hall of Fame quarterback Norm Van Brocklin held the record with 20 touchdowns in nine games to start the 1960 season.

In terms of passing yards and interceptions, Wentz has nearly replicated his rookie season thus far. At this point in his rookie campaign, Wentz had logged 2,121 yards and five interceptions. However, his seven multi-TD outings have given him more than twice as many passing touchdowns, owning just nine after nine games a season ago.

The Eagles have a well-deserved bye during Week 10 but will look to continue their dominance in Week 11 when they take to the road to face the division-rival Dallas Cowboys.