Josh Gordon to Report to Browns Tuesday After Conditional Reinstatement by NFL

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will rejoin the team Tuesday after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally reinstated him last week.

Gordon, 26, missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. He last played in an NFL regular-season game on Dec. 21, 2014.

"We've been informed of the league's decision to reinstate Josh. The personal well-being of all our players is of the utmost importance to us," Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said last week.

"We respect and commend Josh for taking the steps necessary to have the opportunity to return to the league. Josh will be in our building in the coming days and we look forward to having him back and sitting with him to discuss his future on our team."



Gordon will be doing individual workouts and conditioning drills for the time being. Provided he is granted a full reinstatement, Gordon can practice fully with the team Nov. 20 and rejoin the active roster Nov. 27. That would make him eligible for the Browns' final five games of the regular season.

Cleveland is off to an 0-8 start and is 1-23 under head coach Hue Jackson. The team's receiving corps ranks as one of the worst in football, with running back Duke Johnson leading the team in receptions (36) and receiving yards (324). Ricardo Louis is the team's leading wide receiver but has just 23 receptions for 292 yards.

Gordon led the NFL in receiving in 2013, posting 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. He played only 14 games that season due to a two-game suspension for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.