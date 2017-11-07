David Moyes Named West Ham Manager After Slaven Bilic's Departure

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

West Ham United have confirmed the appointment of David Moyes as their new manager.

The club's official website relayed the news on Tuesday.

Joint-chairman David Sullivan said: "I would like to welcome David to West Ham United. This is a unique position for David Gold and myself—it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.

"We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

"He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again."

Moyes is looking forward to getting down to work after being approached about "other opportunities recently."

The Scot, per the club's website, said: "West Ham is a big club. Wherever you go they are known. I've been really fortunate in that I've managed some really great clubs, and I have been offered some other opportunities recently.

"But I wanted a job that would give me a real good chance [of success]. I wanted a big fanbase, a big club, and West Ham fitted the bill.

"I'm really just looking forward to getting started, because we are now in the season and we have to get up-and-running right away to get the job done."

The Hammers sacked Slaven Bilic on Monday after a disappointing run of results, leaving the team down in 18th in the Premier League table and in the middle of a relegation battle.

Moyes takes on the position having struggled in his recent managerial posts, meaning the signing has prompted many to raise eyebrows. As noted by Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph prior to the confirmation, plenty of supporters are unhappy with the decision:

The 54-year-old's finest spell in management was his 11-year stint at Everton, where he steered the club away from the bottom of the table and established the Toffees as regular challengers for European places.

It was a job so impressive that Moyes was chosen to succeed the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. However, after a tough start, he failed to last the entirety of the campaign and was sacked.

Moyes has struggled to recover from that blow, and in his next managerial position, with Real Sociedad, was also sacked after just a year in charge.

Paul Thomas/Getty Images

In July 2016, he took over Sunderland. While Moyes inherited a team of struggling players put together by previous bosses, he drew ridicule for his decisions to sign former Everton stars, while the team turned in some awful displays on the pitch. Their relegation was confirmed in April, and Moyes was moved on.

All things considered, Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian is finding it tough to understand why West Ham have turned to Moyes:

According to Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, there was a host of other managers keen to take over:

The big challenge for the new West Ham boss will be adding some cohesion and discipline to a team that have been easy to score against so far this season in the top flight. No side has a worse defensive record than the Hammers in the Premier League.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

There is talent to utilise, though, especially in the final third, where Moyes will have Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez and Manuel Lanzini to call upon.

In his managerial heyday, Moyes' bread and butter was making his Everton sides among the most difficult teams to play in the Premier League due to their work rate and organisation. But his last three roles have painted the picture of a once-fine coach who has been passed by by the rapid pace of modern-day football.