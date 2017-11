5 Starting Lineups That Would Struggle vs. Golden State Warriors Bench

2 of 5

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

If the Chicago Bulls get nothing else right this season, at least they appear to have uncovered a foundational piece in rookie Lauri Markkanen. And to think, it only took one power forward to punch out another for the Bulls to clear a path for their prized prospect.

With Bobby Portis (the puncher) and Nikola Mirotic (the punchee) out of the early equation, Markkanen fast-tracked from No. 7 pick in June to opening-night starter in July. The scoring 7-footer hasn't slowed up since, making multiple triples in every contest and double-doubling twice. He's clearing 16 points and nine rebounds a night, marks only two rookies have averaged in the 2000s (Karl-Anthony Towns and Blake Griffin).

But the Bulls would need a lot more than Markkanen to hang with the Warriors' bench brigade, and Chicago isn't built to win a numbers game with anyone.

"The issue for the Bulls' braintrust is that aside from Lauri Markkanen...much of the rest of the roster looks like it is comprised of G-League players," ESPN.com's Nick Friedell wrote.

Outside of Markkanen, it's hard to say if any Bulls starters would get bench minutes in Oakland. Robin Lopez is the safest bet, but David West has bested him in per-36-minute points (21.1 to 16.4), rebounds (7.6 to 7.2), assists (2.8 to 2.6), blocks (4.7 to 1.4) and field-goal percentage (66.7 to 48.1). And that's before factoring in the similarly scorching starts by JaVale McGee and Jordan Bell.

Jerian Grant and Justin Holiday both hold sub-35 field-goal percentages. David Nwaba is a wing with restricted-area offensive range (73 percent of his career attempts have come within three feet of the basket). He's also down two to four weeks with a sprained ankle, which means Denzel Valentine and his career 35.8 field-goal percentage will join the first group.

The perimeter is so strongly stacked toward the defending champs it would shatter any advantage Markkanen might have in the frontcourt—and that's assuming he could create one. Zach LaVine's eventual return would narrow the gap, but unless he comes back better than before, he can't launch Chicago ahead.