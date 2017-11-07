5 Starting Lineups That Would Struggle vs. Golden State Warriors Bench

0 of 5

LM Otero/Associated Press

It's easy to get blinded by the Golden State Warriors' historic star power and forget just how overloaded their second unit really is.

The bench mob is a unique force all its own. It has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per 100 possessions in 2017-18, a net efficiency rating that would check in at third overall.

There are other strong support staffs around the league, but no one boasts a bench quite like this:

Andre Iguodala, SF

Shaun Livingston, PG

Patrick McCaw, SG

Nick Young, SG

David West, C

Kevon Looney, PF/C

JaVale McGee, C

Jordan Bell, C

Omri Casspi, SF/PF

The talent pool is deep enough to beg the question: Are Golden State's second-teamers better than other teams' firsts? There are reasons to believe that if the answer isn't an outright yes, it's at least close enough to warrant further investigation.

So, we put the Association's bottom-feeders under the microscope and identified five clubs with starting units that would struggle against the Warriors' understudies. Our hypothetical showdowns feature Golden State's reserves against other clubs' starters, so only players who have opened games (or would if healthy) were considered.