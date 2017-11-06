Jozy Altidore, Sacha Kljestan Halftime Fight Leads to Police Enforcement

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore and NY Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan, former teammates on the U.S. men's soccer team, were ejected from their match Sunday after being involved in an altercation at halftime.

A YouTube clip shows the melee, which features a number of players from both sides pushing one another and attempting to break things up (warning: NSFW language):

Altidore posted a tweet after the match that has since been deleted asking why Kljestan attacked him from behind.

“Yo Sacha Kljestan why you snitchin bro?” Altidore tweeted. “You tried to pull up on me while my back was turned and almost got that work. Safe flight.”

Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney told reporters Altidore was "ambushed" by Red Bulls players.

"From my estimation and from what I've heard, Jozy was basically ambushed in the tunnel and we'll see where that goes," Vanney said.

"I just have witness accounts and we are working on the video of what happened, but Jozy was followed in, basically confronted and he turned around and from my understanding the next thing you know there were four, five or six Red Bulls people all rushing towards him at the same time and the rest we'll see."

Kljestan disputed those claims, telling reporters Altidore shoved him against a wall to start the altercation.

Police were briefly involved in separating the two teams, but no criminal charges have been filed. Toronto won the 2-2 aggregate matchup thanks to its two away goals in the first leg.