EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 11

Another international break? Are you kidding? We were only just getting started after the last one!

Fortunately, this is the final one of 2017, meaning from the next version of the EPL 100 onward, we'll be uninterrupted for three months.

We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

Goalkeepers

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

No clean sheet for David De Gea this week—it's only the third time in 11 appearances he hasn't collected one—but he acquitted himself well regardless, making some smart saves.

Nick Pope did keep a clean sheet, springing to the rescue on several occasions as Burnley beat Southampton 1-0, and he's knocking on Ederson Moraes' door for second spot now.

Jonas Lossl's refound his heroic early-season form, it seems; he's played superbly three weeks in a row, making some outstanding saves late on against West Bromwich Albion to help deliver another vital Huddersfield Town victory.

Biggest rise: Jonas Lossl (+5)

Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

Top 10 Goalkeepers Rank Player Club 1 David De Gea (Stay) M anchester United 2 Ederson Moraes (Stay) Manchester City 3 Nick Pope (Stay) Burnley 4 Jonas Lossl (+5) Huddersfield Town 5 Thibaut Courtois (Stay) C helsea 6 Hugo Lloris (-1)

Tottenham 7 Rob Elliot (-1) Newcastle United

8 Lukasz Fabianski (Stay) Swansea City 9 Kasper Schmeichel (New!) Leicester City 10 Asmir Begovic (Stay) AFC Bournemouth

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Our top two right-backs were both in action on Sunday, and one shone significantly brighter than the other. The gap between Kyle Walker and the rest has become a chasm.

Joe Gomez was given a pretty rough ride by Manuel Lanzini and moves down a place as a result, with Matthew Lowton—who has helped Burnley to four clean sheets in six games—nipping in to steal that spot.

Kiko Femenia's Watford conceded three goals, but they were nothing to do with him; he played well, with Everton getting no joy down his flank.

Biggest rise: Matthew Lowton (+3)

Biggest fall: Cedric Soares (-3)

Top 10 RBs/RWBs Rank Player Club 1 Kyle Walker (Stay) Manchester City 2 Antonio Valencia (Stay) Manchester United 3 Matthew Lowton (+3) Burnley 4 Joe Gomez (-1) Liverpool 5 Kieran Trippier (Stay) Tottenham Hotspur 6 Kiko Femenia (+1) Watford 7 Cedric Soares (-3) Southampton 8 Mame Diouf (Stay) Stoke City 9 Tommy Smith (Stay) Huddersfield Town 10 Danny Simpson (New!) Leicester City

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

We grimace when we look at the left-back rankings. We wouldn't blame you if you did, too.

Ben Davies has been great, but he hasn't been playing much and is now in serious jeopardy of losing his spot to Danny Rose. Sead Kolasinac wasn't great on Sunday, but he's still, on balance, probably been the best left-back/left-wing-back through 11 games, so keeps his spot.

The key here is Fabian Delph: If he continues as he is, injury-free, he'll soon be sitting atop this ranking. It's time to recognise the fact Alberto Moreno's been pretty decent for Liverpool of late, too.

Biggest rise: Christian Fuchs (+1)

Biggest fall: Javi Manquillo (-2)

Top 10 LBs/LWBs Rank Player Club 1 Sead Kolasinac (Stay) Arsenal 2 Ben Davies (Stay) Tottenham Hotspur 3 Fabian Delph (Stay) Manchester City 4 Stephen Ward (Stay) Burnley 5 Marcos Alonso (Stay) Chelsea 6 Ryan Bertrand (Stay) Southampton 7 Alberto Moreno (New!) Liverpool 8 Christian Fuchs (+1)

Leicester City

9 Javi Manquillo (-2) Newcastle United 10 Ashley Young (New!) Manchester United

Centre-Backs

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Once again, the name at the top of the centre-back section changes. Eric Bailly was alright against Chelsea, and was dealt a tough task in partially man-marking Eden Hazard, but it wasn't enough to retain the No. 1 spot.

James Tarkowski, who spent some time as the No. 1 centre-back in October, reclaims top spot after another commanding display. If we're assigning credit for Burnley's run of four clean sheets from six games, give him the most.

Cesar Azpilicueta, John Stones, Ben Mee, Davinson Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Zanka and Shane Duffy all played very well this weekend.

Biggest rise: Zanka (+4)

Biggest fall: Nacho Monreal (-4)

Top 20 CBs Rank Player Club 1 James Tarkowski (+1) Burnley 2 John Stones (+1) Manchester City 3 Cesar Azpilicueta (+3) C helsea 4 Eric Bailly (-3) Manchester United 5 Jan Vertonghen (Stay) T ottenham Hotspur 6 Ben Mee (+1) Burnley 7 Phil Jones (-3) Manchester United 8 Lewis Dunk (Stay) Brighton & Hove Albion 9 Davinson Sanchez (+3) T ottenham Hotspur 10 Jamaal Lascelles (Stay) Newcastle United 11 Nicolas Otamendi (+3) Manchester City 12 Toby Alderweireld (-1) T ottenham Hotspur 13 Nacho Monreal (-4) Arsenal 14 Harry Maguire (+1) Leicester City 15 Christopher Schindler (-2) Huddersfield Town 16 Zanka (+4) Huddersfield Town 17 Kurt Zouma (-1) Stoke City 18 Shane Duffy (New!) Brighton & Hove Albion 19 Christian Kabasele (New!) Watford 20 Maya Yoshida (-3) Southampton

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

This section was incredibly difficult to put together this week, as we're short of names. Philippe Coutinho and Nathaniel Chalobah had to be removed because they haven't played enough games, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek's wing performance means he must move category. It left us with very little.

So ignore the lower reaches and focus on the top 10. David Silva and Fernandinho were predictably super against Arsenal, N'Golo Kante reminded us how important he is against Manchester United, Tiemoue Bakayoko starred with his help, and the Jack Cork-Steven Defour duo did the business for Burnley.

Aaron Ramsey is probably the only starting outfield Gunner who can hold his head high after Sunday's loss at The Etihad Stadium.

Biggest rise: Tiemoue Bakayoko (+6)

Biggest fall: Abdoulaye Doucoure (-3)

Top 20 DMs/CMs Rank Player Club 1 David Silva (Stay) Manchester City 2 Fernandinho (Stay) Manchester City 3 N'Golo Kante (+1) Chelsea 4 Mario Lemina (-1) Southampton 5 Nemanja Matic (Stay) Manchester United 6 Jack Cork (+1) Burnley 7 Steven Defour (-1) Burnley 8 Aaron Mooy (+2) Huddersfield Town 9 Tiemoue Bakayoko (+6)

Chelsea 10 Aaron Ramsey (+2) Arsenal 11 Abdoulaye Doucoure (-3) Watford 12 Mikel Merino (-1) Newcastle United 13 Eric Dier (+5) Tottenham 14 Cesc Fabregas (New!) Chelsea 15 Grzegorz Krychowiak (-2)

West Bromwich Albion 16 Davy Propper (New!) Brighton & Hove Albion 17 Georginio Wijnaldum (New!) Liverpool 18 Jonathan Hogg (New!) Huddersfield Town 19 Isaac Hayden (+1) Newcastle United

20 Gareth Barry (-3) West Bromwich Albion

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

There's no change in the top three, as City ran riot in attack once again, but Mohamed Salah does elbow his way into fourth, usurping Christian Eriksen in the process.

Where the Egyptian looked on top form, searing past defenders with ease on the way to two goals, the Dane looked tired and a little hesitant, and he put in a sub-standard showing against Crystal Palace.

Sadio Mane made a surprise return to the starting XI and hit the ground running, assisting two, while Riyad Mahrez and Richarlison continued to produce. Eden Hazard breaches the top 10 following a dazzling display against Manchester United.

Biggest rise: Mohamed Salah (+3)

Biggest fall: Alexis Sanchez (-5)

Top 20 AMs/Wingers Rank Player Club 1 Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)

Manchester City 2 Raheem Sterling (Stay) Manchester City 3 Leroy Sane (Stay) Manchester City 4 Mohamed Salah (+3) Liverpool 5 Christian Eriksen (-1) Tottenham Hotspur 6 Sadio Mane (+3) Liverpool 7 Marcus Rashford (-2) Manchester United 8 Riyad Mahrez (Stay) Leicester City 9 Richarlison (+1) Watford 10 Eden Hazard (+3) Chelsea 11 Alexis Sanchez (-5) Arsenal 12 Pascal Gross (-1) Brighton & Hove Albion 13 Anthony Martial (-1) Manchester United 14 Anthony Knockaert (New!) Brighton & Hove Albion 15 Matt Ritchie (+2)

Newcastle United 16 Pedro (Stay) Chelsea 17 JB Gudmundsson (New!) Burnley 18 Danny Welbeck (Stay) A rsenal 19 Dele Alli (Stay) Tottenham Hotspur 20 Xherdan Shaqiri (New!) Stoke City

Strikers

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Harry Kane drew a blank against Crystal Palace, but like with Kolasinac before, one average performance doesn't mean he hasn't been the best striker through 11 games. He stays top.

Alvaro Morata's thumping header was the difference between Chelsea and Manchester United on the scoresheet, but there was plenty to like from the Spaniard's performance, as his hold-up and link play bettered his opposite number's, Romelu Lukaku, by a distance.

Roberto Firmino didn't net at the London Stadium, but his sharpness returned, and he laid on several chances for team-mates. He's the perfect foil for the runners around him...as long as his head hasn't dipped.

Biggest rise: Alvaro Morata (+2)

Biggest fall: Romelu Lukaku (-2)

Top 10 Strikers Rank Player Club 1 Harry Kane (Stay) Tottenham Hotspur 2 Alvaro Morata (+2) Chelsea

3 Gabriel Jesus (-1) M anchester City 4 Sergio Aguero (+1) M anchester City 5 Romelu Lukaku (-2) Manchester United 6 Alexandre Lacazette (+1) Arsenal 7 Jamie Vardy (-1) Leicester City 8 Shinji Okazaki (Stay) Leicester City 9 Roberto Firmino (Stay) Liverpool 10 Laurent Depoitre (New!) Huddersfield Town

All statistics via WhoScored.com