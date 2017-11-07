    EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 11

    Sam TigheWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterNovember 7, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Nacho Monreal of Arsenal fouls Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and a penalty is awarded during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Another international break? Are you kidding? We were only just getting started after the last one!

    Fortunately, this is the final one of 2017, meaning from the next version of the EPL 100 onward, we'll be uninterrupted for three months.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

    Goalkeepers

    Huddersfield Town's Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl (R) celebrates with Huddersfield Town's German head coach David Wagner after winning the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith's stadium
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    No clean sheet for David De Gea this weekit's only the third time in 11 appearances he hasn't collected one—but he acquitted himself well regardless, making some smart saves.

    Nick Pope did keep a clean sheet, springing to the rescue on several occasions as Burnley beat Southampton 1-0, and he's knocking on Ederson Moraes' door for second spot now.

    Jonas Lossl's refound his heroic early-season form, it seems; he's played superbly three weeks in a row, making some outstanding saves late on against West Bromwich Albion to help deliver another vital Huddersfield Town victory.

                      

    Biggest rise: Jonas Lossl (+5)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    2Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    3Nick Pope (Stay)Burnley
    4Jonas Lossl (+5)Huddersfield Town
    5Thibaut Courtois (Stay)Chelsea
    6Hugo Lloris (-1)
    		Tottenham
    7Rob Elliot (-1)Newcastle United
    8Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)Swansea City
    9Kasper Schmeichel (New!)Leicester City
    10Asmir Begovic (Stay)AFC Bournemouth

    Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal and Kyle Walker of Manchester City battle for possession during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Phot
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Our top two right-backs were both in action on Sunday, and one shone significantly brighter than the other. The gap between Kyle Walker and the rest has become a chasm.

    Joe Gomez was given a pretty rough ride by Manuel Lanzini and moves down a place as a result, with Matthew Lowtonwho has helped Burnley to four clean sheets in six gamesnipping in to steal that spot.

    Kiko Femenia's Watford conceded three goals, but they were nothing to do with him; he played well, with Everton getting no joy down his flank.

                      

    Biggest rise: Matthew Lowton (+3)

    Biggest fall: Cedric Soares (-3)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    2Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    3Matthew Lowton (+3)Burnley
    4Joe Gomez (-1)Liverpool
    5Kieran Trippier (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    6Kiko Femenia (+1)Watford
    7Cedric Soares (-3)Southampton
    8Mame Diouf (Stay)Stoke City
    9Tommy Smith (Stay)Huddersfield Town
    10Danny Simpson (New!)Leicester City

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Diafra Sakho of West Ham United and Alberto Moreno of Liverpool battle for possession during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London Stadium on November 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo b
    Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

    We grimace when we look at the left-back rankings. We wouldn't blame you if you did, too.

    Ben Davies has been great, but he hasn't been playing much and is now in serious jeopardy of losing his spot to Danny Rose. Sead Kolasinac wasn't great on Sunday, but he's still, on balance, probably been the best left-back/left-wing-back through 11 games, so keeps his spot.

    The key here is Fabian Delph: If he continues as he is, injury-free, he'll soon be sitting atop this ranking. It's time to recognise the fact Alberto Moreno's been pretty decent for Liverpool of late, too.

                         

    Biggest rise: Christian Fuchs (+1)

    Biggest fall: Javi Manquillo (-2)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sead Kolasinac (Stay)Arsenal
    2Ben Davies (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    3Fabian Delph (Stay)Manchester City
    4Stephen Ward (Stay)Burnley
    5Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    6Ryan Bertrand (Stay)Southampton
    7Alberto Moreno (New!)Liverpool
    8Christian Fuchs (+1)
    		Leicester City
    9Javi Manquillo (-2)Newcastle United
    10Ashley Young (New!)Manchester United

    Centre-Backs

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: James Tarkowski of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Once again, the name at the top of the centre-back section changes. Eric Bailly was alright against Chelsea, and was dealt a tough task in partially man-marking Eden Hazard, but it wasn't enough to retain the No. 1 spot.

    James Tarkowski, who spent some time as the No. 1 centre-back in October, reclaims top spot after another commanding display. If we're assigning credit for Burnley's run of four clean sheets from six games, give him the most.

    Cesar Azpilicueta, John Stones, Ben Mee, Davinson Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Zanka and Shane Duffy all played very well this weekend.

                   

    Biggest rise: Zanka (+4)

    Biggest fall: Nacho Monreal (-4)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1James Tarkowski (+1)Burnley
    2John Stones (+1)Manchester City
    3Cesar Azpilicueta (+3)Chelsea
    4Eric Bailly (-3)Manchester United
    5Jan Vertonghen (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    6Ben Mee (+1)Burnley
    7Phil Jones (-3)Manchester United
    8Lewis Dunk (Stay)Brighton & Hove Albion
    9Davinson Sanchez (+3)Tottenham Hotspur
    10Jamaal Lascelles (Stay)Newcastle United
    11Nicolas Otamendi (+3)Manchester City
    12Toby Alderweireld (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    13Nacho Monreal (-4)Arsenal
    14Harry Maguire (+1)Leicester City
    15Christopher Schindler (-2)Huddersfield Town
    16Zanka (+4)Huddersfield Town
    17Kurt Zouma (-1)Stoke City
    18Shane Duffy (New!)Brighton & Hove Albion
    19Christian Kabasele (New!)Watford
    20Maya Yoshida (-3)Southampton

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: N'Golo Kante of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    This section was incredibly difficult to put together this week, as we're short of names. Philippe Coutinho and Nathaniel Chalobah had to be removed because they haven't played enough games, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek's wing performance means he must move category. It left us with very little.

    So ignore the lower reaches and focus on the top 10. David Silva and Fernandinho were predictably super against Arsenal, N'Golo Kante reminded us how important he is against Manchester United, Tiemoue Bakayoko starred with his help, and the Jack Cork-Steven Defour duo did the business for Burnley.

    Aaron Ramsey is probably the only starting outfield Gunner who can hold his head high after Sunday's loss at The Etihad Stadium.

                        

    Biggest rise: Tiemoue Bakayoko (+6)

    Biggest fall: Abdoulaye Doucoure (-3)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    3N'Golo Kante (+1)Chelsea
    4Mario Lemina (-1)Southampton
    5Nemanja Matic (Stay)Manchester United
    6Jack Cork (+1)Burnley
    7Steven Defour (-1)Burnley
    8Aaron Mooy (+2)Huddersfield Town
    9Tiemoue Bakayoko (+6)
    		Chelsea
    10Aaron Ramsey (+2)Arsenal
    11Abdoulaye Doucoure (-3)Watford
    12Mikel Merino (-1)Newcastle United
    13Eric Dier (+5)Tottenham
    14Cesc Fabregas (New!)Chelsea
    15Grzegorz Krychowiak (-2)
    		West Bromwich Albion
    16Davy Propper (New!)Brighton & Hove Albion
    17Georginio Wijnaldum (New!)Liverpool
    18Jonathan Hogg (New!)Huddersfield Town
    19Isaac Hayden (+1)Newcastle United
    20Gareth Barry (-3)West Bromwich Albion

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 1-4 during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London Stadium on November 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    There's no change in the top three, as City ran riot in attack once again, but Mohamed Salah does elbow his way into fourth, usurping Christian Eriksen in the process.

    Where the Egyptian looked on top form, searing past defenders with ease on the way to two goals, the Dane looked tired and a little hesitant, and he put in a sub-standard showing against Crystal Palace.

    Sadio Mane made a surprise return to the starting XI and hit the ground running, assisting two, while Riyad Mahrez and Richarlison continued to produce. Eden Hazard breaches the top 10 following a dazzling display against Manchester United.

                  

    Biggest rise: Mohamed Salah (+3)

    Biggest fall: Alexis Sanchez (-5)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    2Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    3Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    4Mohamed Salah (+3)Liverpool
    5Christian Eriksen (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    6Sadio Mane (+3)Liverpool
    7Marcus Rashford (-2)Manchester United
    8Riyad Mahrez (Stay)Leicester City
    9Richarlison (+1)Watford
    10Eden Hazard (+3)Chelsea
    11Alexis Sanchez (-5)Arsenal
    12Pascal Gross (-1)Brighton & Hove Albion
    13Anthony Martial (-1)Manchester United
    14Anthony Knockaert (New!)Brighton & Hove Albion
    15Matt Ritchie (+2)
    		Newcastle United
    16Pedro (Stay)Chelsea
    17JB Gudmundsson (New!)Burnley
    18Danny Welbeck (Stay)Arsenal
    19Dele Alli (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    20Xherdan Shaqiri (New!)Stoke City

    Strikers

    Chelsea's Spanish striker Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on November 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED T
    ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

    Harry Kane drew a blank against Crystal Palace, but like with Kolasinac before, one average performance doesn't mean he hasn't been the best striker through 11 games. He stays top.

    Alvaro Morata's thumping header was the difference between Chelsea and Manchester United on the scoresheet, but there was plenty to like from the Spaniard's performance, as his hold-up and link play bettered his opposite number's, Romelu Lukaku, by a distance.

    Roberto Firmino didn't net at the London Stadium, but his sharpness returned, and he laid on several chances for team-mates. He's the perfect foil for the runners around him...as long as his head hasn't dipped.

                       

    Biggest rise: Alvaro Morata (+2)

    Biggest fall: Romelu Lukaku (-2)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Harry Kane (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Alvaro Morata (+2)Chelsea
    3Gabriel Jesus (-1)Manchester City
    4Sergio Aguero (+1)Manchester City
    5Romelu Lukaku (-2)Manchester United
    6Alexandre Lacazette (+1)Arsenal
    7Jamie Vardy (-1)Leicester City
    8Shinji Okazaki (Stay)Leicester City
    9Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    10Laurent Depoitre (New!)Huddersfield Town

                                               

    Follow @stighefootball

    Facebook.com/SamTigheBR

    All statistics via WhoScored.com 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Report: Neymar's Dad Meets Real Madrid 😳

      Matt Maltby For Mailonline
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ronaldo Bets He Can Beat Messi 👀

      Sport EN
      via sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Wenger's Arsenal Successor? Fan View 🗣

      James McNicholas
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Ex-Footballer Dies After Being Hit by Lightning While Surfing

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report