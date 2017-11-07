Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

After a rough rookie year in which questions abounded about his ability to be the franchise quarterback the Los Angeles Rams had hoped he would be, Jared Goff has shaken off criticisms to become one of the breakout stars of the 2017 and the highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy football in Week 9.

Sunday, the Houston Texans will come to town, fresh off a game in which they conceded 308 yards to Jacoby Brissett of Indianapolis and two weeks after Russell Wilson put up 452 yards and four touchdowns on them. It is a favorable matchup for a young quarterback who is growing more and more confident with every passing week and a receiving corps finally finding chemistry with Goff.

Does that make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft the best option at QB for your fantasy team this week, though?

Take a look at this position-by-position fantasy breakdown for Week 10 in the NFL.

Quarterbacks

1. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

3. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

4. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

5. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

7. Eli Manning, New York Giants

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

9. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

10. Josh McCown, New York Jets

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The most intriguing fantasy quarterback in Week 10 is Seattle's Russell Wilson.

According to Yahoo, the Seahawks' signal-caller has averaged 25.14 points the last four weeks, thanks to strong games against Houston and Washington. Arizona is a tough divisional foe, but the Cardinals are allowing almost 250 yards a game and have given up 14 TDs through the air.

The secondary, typically one of the strong suits of the team, is not what it once was. Expect more big numbers, and points, out of Wilson, who is hitting his stride as the second-half of the NFL season kicks off.

Ben Roethlisberger has an arsenal of players at his disposal, including rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster and the best in the business, Antonio Brown. Against the Colts' second-worst pass defense in the NFL, look for Big Ben to have a field day and maybe produce his best numbers of the year.

Both in fantasy and reality.

Running Backs

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

2. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

4. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

6. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers

7. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota Vikings

8. Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants

9. Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

10. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Todd Gurley is as likely to take the ball 33 yards on a jet sweep as he is to catch it out of the backfield for a 60-yard reception. He is that type of dynamic player, the likes of which are growing rarer and rarer at the running back position.

Against a leaky Houston defense that has been solid against the run but has struggled in the passing game, look for Gurley to get his yards (and scores) one way or the other, en route to another productive fantasy week.

Ezekiel Elliott's availability is the key to whether or not the Dallas Cowboy's second-year phenom continues to fuel America's Team to another playoff run. According to Yahoo, Elliott ranks second only to Leonard Fournette of Jacksonville in the fantasy points the last four weeks.

If the latest ruling turns out in his favor, expect Zeke to find success against an Atlanta Falcons team giving up 114.5 yards a game on the ground.

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions

3. Paul Richardson, Seattle Seahawks

4. Michaels Thomas, New Orleans Saints

5. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

6. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

7. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

8. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

9. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

10. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots



Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

There will understandably be a push to start JuJu Smith-Schuster in fantasy leagues following his breakout performance against Detroit in Week 8. Considering the Steelers play a poor Colts passing defense, that may not be such a bad thing this week. Going forward, though, it is important to remember that the best wideout in football is across the field and should be a starter every week.

Antonio Brown is averaging 13.67 fantasy points per game over the last four weeks, per Yahoo. That is good enough for third in the NFL. He is, and has been, Roethlisberger's safety net and go-to receiver for years now, and that is not likely to change, no matter how spectacular Smith-Schuster proves to be in his rookie season.

Keep an eye on NFC West wideouts Paul Richardson of Seattle and Robert Woods of Los Angeles.

In the same four-week window that Brown has been dominant, Richardson has averaged 12.90 points a game while Woods has come on strong of late, developing chemistry with quarterback Goff to the tune of 10.10 points a game. They are deserving No. 2 options, particularly Woods, who is owned in only 34 percent of leagues on Yahoo.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

3. Evan Engram, New York Giants

4. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

5. Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks

6. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

8. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, New York Jets

9. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

10. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Go all-in on Evan Engram. If he is on your bench or available for pickup, go get him right now.

Engram has developed into one of Eli Manning's favorite targets, and it is not at all difficult to see why. The Giants' offensive line leaks like a sieve, leaving Manning little time to look at his downfield options. Engram has become the safety net for Manning to get the ball out to as quickly as possible. The rookie tight end has repaid that faith by earning an average of 13.07 fantasy points since Week 7.

The Colts play a tough Steelers defense this week, meaning quarterback Jacoby Brissett could find himself under pressure for most of the day. Like Manning, do not be surprised to see him lean on his TE, Jack Doyle, to bail him out of tough situations.

Defenses

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. New Orleans Saints

4. Chicago Bears

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. New England Patriots

8. Seattle Seahawks

9. New York Jets

10. Detroit Lions

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys defense was one amazing play by Tyreek Hill away from holding the explosive Kansas City Chiefs to just 10 points in Week 9. In fact, over the last four weeks, the Cowboys have averaged 13.00 points and developed into one of the better defensive units in the league.

They are a risky start against a Falcons team that has all the pieces to be an explosive offense yet, through Week 9, has yet to look like the team that blew teams out on their way to the Super Bowl last season.

The Carolina Panthers have the best defense in the league according to NFL.com and face a Miami Dolphins team that may score 24 or 0, depending on the day, week and time of the game. Quarterback Jay Cutler is good for a turnover or two, and the Panthers should capitalize on them with a defensive score or two.

Kickers

1. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

2. Kai Forbath, Minnesota Vikings

3. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots

4. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions

6. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

7. Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers

8. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis Colts

9. Ryan Succop, Tennessee Titans

10. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Greg Zuerlein has led the league in scoring already in 2017. A high-scoring offense gives him the opportunity for PATs and field goals, making him more valuable to fantasy owners than other kickers may be.

Pick him up and benefit from those few extra points that may just win you your week.