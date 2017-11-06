Deion Sanders Responds to Tony Romo's Tackling Joke: 'I Got a Gold Jacket'

Working Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys for CBS, Tony Romo showed he won't spare anyone associated with his former team from criticism.

Commenting on a play where Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters shied away from tackling Ezekiel Elliott, the retired quarterback took a swing at another old Cowboys star.

"Peters doesn't want to tackle," Romo said. "... He's really good out there at the corner, off coverage, but tackling? ... He makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling sometimes."

When showed that clip on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Prime, Sanders said that he "tried my best to take the high road, but I don't know the address."

"Ten years as a starter," Sanders said, "you're 2-4 in the playoffs. You ain't won nothing."

He made the same claim on Twitter.

The star cornerback, who won one of his two Super Bowl championships with the Cowboys, added that he "got a gold jacket that I didn't buy," referring to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Romo could one day join Sanders in Canton. Per Pro Football Reference, his 7.81 adjusted yards per pass attempt ties Tom Brady for fifth on the all-time leaderboard. His 65.3 completion percentage also holds partial ownership of fifth place, sharing that distinction with Peyton Manning.

Yet his team's postseason struggles, as mentioned by Sanders, could derail the passer's candidacy. Sitting on the bench until his third season and suffering injuries that sent him to the broadcast booth could also hurt the 37-year-old's cause.

In regards to Sanders' tackling acumen, Romo may have a point.

