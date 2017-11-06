    Yasiel Puig Says He Has 'Too Much F--king Money in My Life' After Burglary

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2017

    FILE - This Nov. 1, 2017 file photo shows Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig during the second inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles. During the game, which the Dodgers ultimately lost 5-1, burglars broke into Puig's home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Police report that officers answered a burglary alarm Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig did not seem too disturbed by the home burglary that took place last week.

    "I have too much f--king money in my life," Puig told TMZ Sports. "I ain't worried about that s--t. I have a f--king lot of money."

    TMZ posted the NSFW video on YouTube:

    Puig's Los Angeles home was burglarized last week, with an unknown man coming away with $150 in costume jewelry. He was previously robbed of about $500,000 in March.

    The Dodgers outfielder signed a seven-year, $42 million contract in 2012. The deal runs through the 2018 season, and he's collected $34.5 million so far. With arbitration coming next winter and unrestricted free agency the following year, Puig is in all likelihood looking at nine figures in salary coming his way in the not-too-distant future.

    Puig might have just provided us with the best bank account flexing since "straight cash homie."

