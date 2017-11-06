Yasiel Puig Says He Has 'Too Much F--king Money in My Life' After Burglary

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig did not seem too disturbed by the home burglary that took place last week.

"I have too much f--king money in my life," Puig told TMZ Sports. "I ain't worried about that s--t. I have a f--king lot of money."

TMZ posted the NSFW video on YouTube:

Puig's Los Angeles home was burglarized last week, with an unknown man coming away with $150 in costume jewelry. He was previously robbed of about $500,000 in March.

The Dodgers outfielder signed a seven-year, $42 million contract in 2012. The deal runs through the 2018 season, and he's collected $34.5 million so far. With arbitration coming next winter and unrestricted free agency the following year, Puig is in all likelihood looking at nine figures in salary coming his way in the not-too-distant future.

Puig might have just provided us with the best bank account flexing since "straight cash homie."