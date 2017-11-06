    Michael Emenalo Reportedly Resigns as Chelsea's Technical Director

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2017

    Chelsea's technical director Michael Emenalo smiles ahead of the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on April 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has "shocked" the club after reportedly resigning from his position at Stamford Bridge. 

    The Telegraph's Matt Law exclusively reported on Monday that Emenalo has left the club after 10 years.

    His departure is said to be a "huge blow" to owner Roman Abramovich, as Emenalo was "among the few people he trusts and takes advice from." 

    Goal's Nizaar Kinsella supplied more details:

    Emenalo is said to have been a "vital element" at Chelsea under the Russian, having overseen the recruitment of stars such as Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Cesar Azpilicueta as well as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, whose departures "frustrated" the former Nigeria international.

    He was also a supporter of manager Antonio Conte after playing a role in his appointment, though according to Law's sources, he did "not wish to engage in a three-way power battle with Conte and [director Marina] Granovskaia who are known not to see eye to eye," after a disappointing summer transfer window.

    According to ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, it is unknown what impact his departure will have on the way Chelsea make decisions as a club and in the transfer market.

    Although the 46-year-old has no prior management experience, he could potentially follow a path into coaching after earning his UEFA Pro Licence in the summer.

    Related

      Chelsea logo
      Chelsea

      Chelsea and Liverpool Starlets Check in for England Duty

      via footballlondon
      Chelsea logo
      Chelsea

      Hazard Opens Up About Morata Connection

      via footballlondon
      Chelsea logo
      Chelsea

      Euro Club Rankings: Real Madrid Crash to 13th

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Goals Galore as Top 4, LOSC Win

      Ligue1
      via Ligue1