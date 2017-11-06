Michael Emenalo Reportedly Resigns as Chelsea's Technical Director

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has "shocked" the club after reportedly resigning from his position at Stamford Bridge.

The Telegraph's Matt Law exclusively reported on Monday that Emenalo has left the club after 10 years.

His departure is said to be a "huge blow" to owner Roman Abramovich, as Emenalo was "among the few people he trusts and takes advice from."

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella supplied more details:

Emenalo is said to have been a "vital element" at Chelsea under the Russian, having overseen the recruitment of stars such as Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Cesar Azpilicueta as well as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, whose departures "frustrated" the former Nigeria international.

He was also a supporter of manager Antonio Conte after playing a role in his appointment, though according to Law's sources, he did "not wish to engage in a three-way power battle with Conte and [director Marina] Granovskaia who are known not to see eye to eye," after a disappointing summer transfer window.

According to ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, it is unknown what impact his departure will have on the way Chelsea make decisions as a club and in the transfer market.

Although the 46-year-old has no prior management experience, he could potentially follow a path into coaching after earning his UEFA Pro Licence in the summer.