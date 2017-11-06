James Harden: 2nd Player with 50 PTS, 10 ASTS and 75 Percent Shooting in a Game

James Harden: 2nd Player with 50 PTS, 10 ASTS and 75 Percent Shooting in a GameNovember 6, 2017
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Fact: With 56 points on 19-of-25 shooting and 13 assists, Houston Rockets star James Harden joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history with 50-plus points, 10-plus assists and 75 percent shooting from the floor in a single game.
Source: B/R Insights