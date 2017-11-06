    James Harden: 2nd Player with 50 PTS, 10 ASTS and 75 Percent Shooting in a Game

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportNovember 6, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets shoots a lay up in the second half defended by Alec Burks #10 of the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on November 05, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Fact: With 56 points on 19-of-25 shooting and 13 assists, Houston Rockets star James Harden joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history with 50-plus points, 10-plus assists and 75 percent shooting from the floor in a single game.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: B/R Insights

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      2018 Mock Draft Ahead of 2017-18 CBB Season

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Twitter Explodes After Harden Scores 56

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Scout: Cavs 'Aren't Trying Yet' on Defense

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA's 10 Most Underappreciated Players

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report