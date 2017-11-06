Former Stoke City Defender Dionatan Teixeira Dies at Age 25

Former Stoke City Defender Dionatan Teixeira Dies at Age 25November 6, 2017
Former Stoke City centre-back Dionatan Teixeira has died aged 25 of a suspected heart attack.
According to BBC Sport, his current club, Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol, reported he became ill and died on Sunday in his home country Brazil.
He joined the Potters in 2014 but left in January this year after injuries limited him to just two senior appearances for the club.
Stoke and Fleetwood Town, where he spent a stint on loan in 2015, paid tribute to him on Twitter:
Stoke City FC @stokecity
The thoughts of all at #SCFC are with the family & friends of our former player Dionatan Teixeira following his untimely passing, aged 25 https://t.co/5Z1xUWF48V2017-11-5 20:57:55
Fleetwood Town FC @ftfc
The thoughts of everyone at #ftfc are with the family and friends of former player Dionatan Teixeira, who has sadly passed away aged 25. https://t.co/76cp1Ap1vt2017-11-5 21:37:35
Per Fraser Nicholson for Stoke's official website, club chief executive Tony Scholes said: "Dionatan was a hugely popular member of our squad and it’s difficult to comprehend that he has passed away at such a young age. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his young family and friends at such a difficult time."
Teixeira's former team-mates Steve Sidwell, Charlie Adam and Jack Butland also sent their condolences:
Steve Sidwell @sjsidwell
Deepest thoughts and prayers to @DionatanTeixei family. Such a short time graced in our company. RIP #johnybrazil2017-11-5 21:40:06
Charlie Adam @Charlie26Adam
Thoughts and prayers are with the family of @DionatanTeixei. #RIPJONNYBRAZIL💔 https://t.co/Tdvy6gbooa2017-11-5 21:16:04
Jack Butland @JackButland_One
devastated, such a positive and happy man. sending all my love and wishes to your family 🙏🏼❤️ Rest in Peace @dionatan_teixeira #DT23 https://t.co/sUCAgnGYUH2017-11-6 08:14:28
So too did Pete Smith of the Stoke Sentinel, who remembered the defender fondly:
Pete Smith @PeteSmith1983
I've rarely seen a player more happy to be part of a team and a win than Tex that day at Bournemouth. Horrific news. https://t.co/dztDxex39F2017-11-5 21:02:12
Teixeira's appearances for Stoke came in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in 2015 and a 3-1 win over Bournemouth the following year.
Sheriff, for whom the Brazilian made 10 appearances as he helped them complete a league and cup double last season, said in a statement: "He will remain forever in our hearts."