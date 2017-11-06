    Former Stoke City Defender Dionatan Teixeira Dies at Age 25

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2017

    Dionatan Teixeira of Stoke City during the Colonia Cup match between FC Porto and Stoke City on August 2, 2015 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Koln, Germany.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    Former Stoke City centre-back Dionatan Teixeira has died aged 25 of a suspected heart attack.

    According to BBC Sport, his current club, Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol, reported he became ill and died on Sunday in his home country Brazil.

    He joined the Potters in 2014 but left in January this year after injuries limited him to just two senior appearances for the club.

    Stoke and Fleetwood Town, where he spent a stint on loan in 2015, paid tribute to him on Twitter:

    Per Fraser Nicholson for Stoke's official website, club chief executive Tony Scholes said: "Dionatan was a hugely popular member of our squad and it’s difficult to comprehend that he has passed away at such a young age. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his young family and friends at such a difficult time."

    Teixeira's former team-mates Steve Sidwell, Charlie Adam and Jack Butland also sent their condolences:

    So too did Pete Smith of the Stoke Sentinel, who remembered the defender fondly:

    Teixeira's appearances for Stoke came in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in 2015 and a 3-1 win over Bournemouth the following year. 

    Sheriff, for whom the Brazilian made 10 appearances as he helped them complete a league and cup double last season, said in a statement: "He will remain forever in our hearts."  

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Most Valuable Squads in World Football 💵

      Football-observatory
      via Football-observatory
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mirallas, Schneiderlin's Futures in Doubt After Everton Training Incident

      via liverpoolecho
      World Football logo
      World Football

      PSG Contact Jose Mourinho's Agent

      via men
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Linked with Griezmann Once More

      Albert Gracia
      via sport