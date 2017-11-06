Antonio Conte Talks 'Respect' After Jose Mourinho Handshake Snub

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said it was not important he did not shake Jose Mourinho's hand after the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Conte went on to the pitch to celebrate with his players at the final whistle, leaving United boss Mourinho waiting for him on the touchline.

And the Italian hinted he did not need to show the Portuguese manager respect, per Sky Sports: "It's not important. It's important to win the game. You have to have respect on the pitch. At the end of the match, I went to shake the hands of the officials and then my players. If I shake someone's hand twice, I think it's enough."

Mourinho said he was not prepared to chase Conte for a handshake after his side's defeat at Stamford Bridge, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

"You want me to go and chase him in the middle of the pitch? I was there. I shook hands with the people who were there. I think one of them was his brother, the assistant, so I feel that, by shaking the hands of his brother and the other assistants, I did my duty. I cannot go and run to chase him."

Alvaro Morata's 55th-minute header proved the difference between the two sides as Chelsea moved to within just a point of second-place United with Sunday's win.

The defeat was a huge blow for the Red Devils, as it means they sit eight points behind leaders Manchester City after 11 games of the season.

If Mourinho's United are to compete for the Premier League title this season, their form will need to turn around quickly.

They have won just one of their past four league games—losing to Huddersfield Town and Chelsea as well as drawing with Liverpool—and Mourinho's away record against United's major rivals continues to disappoint:

For Chelsea, though, it was the perfect response to a woeful performance in the UEFA Champions League, as they were beaten 3-0 by AS Roma on Tuesday.

The defending Premier League champions were impressive against United, dominating in midfield and defending stoutly to limit the visitors to few clear chances.

Next up for Chelsea is a visit to West Bromwich Albion after the international break, while the Red Devils host Newcastle United.