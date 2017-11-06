NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Latest Outlook and 2017-18 Super Bowl Odds

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It's quite a bold statement to say the NFL's Week 9 was the most surprising of the season given the wild nature of 2017 so far.

But let's go bold considering the schedule coughed up wins for the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals and even Indianapolis Colts.

"Parity" is the buzzword thrown around often, which is fair in a sense. No team seems truly out of a game at kickoff, which is a good thing for fans. It's not the best thing for oddsmakers out of Las Vegas or would-be bettors who want to play long-term lines, though.

Below, let's adjust the power rankings in the aftermath of the carnage and check in with oddsmakers to see how they're adapting to yet another wild week of action.

2017 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Rank Team 1 Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) 2 Pittsburgh Steelers (7-1) 3 New England Patriots (7-2) 4 Minnesota Vikings (14-1) 5 New Orleans Saints (20-1) 6 Dallas Cowboys (20-1) 7 Los Angeles Rams (20-1) 8 Seattle Seahawks (10-1) 9 Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) 10 Carolina Panthers (28-1) 11 Detroit Lions (40-1) 12 Washington Redskins (100-1) 13 Oakland Raiders (50-1) 14 New York Jets (250-1) 15 Buffalo Bills (66-1) 16 Atlanta Falcons (18-1) 17 Tennessee Titans (33-1) 18 Denver Broncos (66-1) 19 Jacksonville Jaguars (28-1) 20 Chicago Bears (150-1) 21 Los Angeles Chargers (100-1) 22 Houston Texans (75-1) 23 Green Bay Packers (40-1) 24 Baltimore Ravens (66-1) 25 Miami Dolphins (150-1) 26 Arizona Cardinals (150-1) 27 Cincinnati Bengals (66-1) 28 Indianapolis Colts (500-1) 29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (150-1) 30 New York Giants (500-1) 31 Cleveland Browns (5000-1) 32 San Francisco 49ers (5000-1) author's opinion, odds via OddsShark

Don't Forget About: Pittsburgh Steelers (7-1)

It's easy to gloss over the Pittsburgh Steelers right now because they had a bye in Week 9.

Don't.

In fact, bettors might want to slap some of the bankroll on Ben Roethlisberger's side for good measure on the chance the potential payout here shrinks further. The Steelers looked like one of the most inconsistent teams in football to start the year but have evened out to become one of the strongest, taking a three-game tear into the bye featuring wins against:

Kansas City, 19-13

Cincinnati, 29-14

Detroit, 20-15

Those games bookending the win against Cincinnati were on the road, too, meaning a pair of wins against playoff contenders and a home stand against a bitter AFC North rival.

One could argue the Steelers haven't even fully rounded into form on offense, either, not with Big Ben sitting on 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions and Le'Veon Bell only averaging 3.9 yards per carry despite five rushing scores.

But a stout defense has 26 sacks with seven interceptions and forced fumbles while only allowing an average of 16.4 points per game. The unit has the Steelers running away with the AFC North and the rest of the schedule is mostly a cupcake featuring Indianapolis, two teams without starting quarterbacks (Green Bay and Houston) and Cleveland.

In other words, get those bets in fast.

Odds to Avoid: Carolina Panthers (28-1)

One can't help but feel the Carolina Panthers at such an intriguing payout here is a facade.

While the Panthers have won two in a row, Cam Newton only has 10 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, his rushing offense only averages 3.7 yards per attempt and the front office traded away top wideout Kelvin Benjamin.

Disclaimer—these Panthers have won two games in a row. But beating up on the two-win Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a three-point win against an Atlanta Falcons team sitting at .500 on a Super Bowl hangover only makes this line feel more misleading.

While more funny than anything, a strange postgame quote from Newton sums up the feelings noted here quite well, per reporter Dov Kleiman:

The NFC South feels like it's going to cannibalize itself, with the Panthers being one of the main victims. Newton had a slow start to the year while working back from surgery and instead of getting help from his front office, saw a big part of his attack leave, making him a big regression candidate.

And the Panthers don't have it easy the rest of the way. Three of the seven games to close the year come on the road and NFC South encounters are three of the seven as well. Newton and the Panthers already fell flat against the red-hot New Orleans Saints, too, a 34-13 whipping in Week 3.

At this line, bettors might want to see better upside.

Odds to Bet: New Orleans Saints (20-1)

Those Saints certainly have great upside.

Las Vegas hasn't apparently caught up to what the Saints are doing yet or just doesn't believe it, but Drew Brees and Co. have won six games in a row after starting the season with two losses.

And those two losses are as deceiving as it gets—losing on the road to a strong Minnesota Vikings team isn't a bad thing, nor is going down at the hands of the New England Patriots.

Otherwise? Smooth sailing for Brees, who has 13 touchdowns while completing a silly 71.6 percent of his passes. He's enjoying not only having Mark Ingram bruise his way to 541 yards and four touchdowns but watching as breakout rookie star Alvin Kamara has piled on 311 yards and three scores while averaging six yards per carry.

We don't need to say much else about Kamara after showing this one from a Week 9 win:

To top it all off, a Saints defense with an understandably bad reputation is allowing fewer than 20 points per game right now while boasting nine interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.

Quietly, the Saints seem like one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL. They already have two wins against the NFC South with four more games to go, though as we've noted, the path there shouldn't be as hard as it normally is.

It all starts and ends at quarterback, and Drew Brees is still Drew Brees—this time with a strong supporting cast.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Odds courtesy of OddsShark.