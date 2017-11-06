NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Predicting Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

The NFL is a week-to-week league, and so much can change after a set of games.

For example, the Buffalo Bills came off a dominant Week 8 victory over the Oakland Raiders, only to lay an egg on Thursday Night Football in a 34-21 loss to the New York Jets.

On the flip side, the Washington Redskins were outplayed in a 33-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but then they pulled off a huge 17-14 upset over the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

We'll see what happens in Week 10, but until then here's a look at some projected power rankings following the Monday Night Football contest between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers (the pick here is that the Pack win).

Then, we'll look ahead at five teams' schedules and predict whether they will be going up or down.

Projected Week 10 Power Rankings After Monday Night Football

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (6-2)

4. Los Angeles Rams (6-2)

5. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)

6. New England Patriots (6-2)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (6-3)

9. Carolina Panthers (6-3)

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

11. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

12. Buffalo Bills (5-3)

13. Washington Redskins (4-4)

14. Tennessee Titans (5-3)

15. Green Bay Packers (5-3)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (3-5)

17. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

18. Chicago Bears (3-5)

19. Detroit Lions (3-5)

20. Oakland Raiders (4-5)

21. New York Jets (4-5)

22. Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

23. Denver Broncos (3-5)

24. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

25. Arizona Cardinals (4-4)

26. Miami Dolphins (4-4)

27. Houston Texans (3-5)

28. Indianapolis Colts (3-6)

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-6)

30. New York Giants (1-7)

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-9)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-8)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Up

Somehow, the Jacksonville Jaguars only have to play two teams with winning records for the entire second half of their schedule, and one can make the case that they'd be favored in one of them (a home tilt with the Seattle Seahawks).

The Jags will also play the league's two winless squads (the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers) and a Houston Texans team that lost star quarterback Deshaun Watson to a torn ACL.

Unless the Jags suffer a rash of injuries or an incredible amount of bad luck it's hard seeing the Jags go worse than 4-4 down the stretch. Realistically, a 6-2 mark is likely, which means Jacksonville will be 11-5 to finish the year (or eight victories better than last season).

Los Angeles Rams: Down

This is not an indictment on the Los Angeles Rams whatsoever, who just hung 51 points on an NFL team after traveling cross country to play a 10 a.m. PT game.

Rather, it's a commentary on the fact that their schedule is about to get very tough. After a home game against the Houston Texans, the Rams have to face two 6-2 teams (the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints) in back-to-back weeks.

After a divisional tilt with the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams will then play the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles, the 5-3 Seattle Seahawks and the 5-3 Tennessee Titans. The latter two games are on the road.

That's a tough stretch for any team. It's hard to envision the Rams coming away from those two stretches unscathed, but they should hold their own and steal a few victories.

Kansas City Chiefs: Up

If you're a Chiefs fan panicking over the fact that your team has lost three of four games after starting 5-0, don't worry too much.

After the bye, Kansas City should be favored in every single contest from this point forward. Notably, they only play one team with a winning record (the 5-3 Buffalo Bills), and Kansas City gets to host that one.

They also have the luxury of playing five of their last eight games in Arrowhead Stadium. Their road games will be against the 1-7 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium (which might be half empty), the 4-5 New York Jets and the 3-5 Denver Broncos, who should be playing out the string by the time their Week 17 game rolls around.

Ultimately, Kansas City should coast to its second straight AFC West title. It's hard to envision the Chiefs finishing with fewer than 11 wins.

Atlanta Falcons: Down

The Atlanta Falcons might join a long and infamous list of teams that finished with a losing record after coming up short in the Super Bowl.

Looking ahead, the Falcons have two games against the 2-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Given the way that Tampa Bay has played this season, Atlanta is more likely than not to come away with two wins barring any unforeseen circumstances.

That being said, it's conceivable that the bottom could drop and Atlanta finishes 6-10 after its 4-4 start. The Falcons will face the 6-2 New Orleans Saints twice, the 6-3 Carolina Panthers, the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings, the 5-3 Dallas Cowboys and the 5-3 Seattle Seahawks. That is a brutal ending to the year.

In case you're scoring at home, six of Atlanta's last eight games are against legitimate playoff contenders. Those five teams are in the NFC playoff picture following Week 9.

Ultimately, the breaks aren't falling Atlanta's way this year, and given its offensive struggles, it's hard seeing them go through that stretch with a winning record.