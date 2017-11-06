Waiver Wire Week 10: Corey Clement, Damien Williams Highlight Pickups to Know

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL waiver wire is the gift that keeps on giving ahead of the holiday season.

Week 10? We're looking at a handful of potential starting-caliber running backs from a fantasy perspective and seemingly endless options at wide receiver after several major, unexpected breakouts.

It's a great time for those owners in the playoff hunt to reload or nail down some extra depth at problem positions. There isn't a clear expiration date on some of these breakouts, but either way, a one-week outburst or an extended stretch of games from the following guys do nothing but help owners.

Here are the waiver targets to watch in the wake of Week 10 coming to an end.

Week 10 Waiver-Wire Targets

C.J. Beathard, QB, SF (3 percent owned)

Josh McCown, QB, NYJ (34 percent owned)

Corey Clement, RB, PHI (1 percent owned)

Damien Williams, RB, MIA (33 percent owned)

Terrance Williams, WR, DAL (10 percent owned)

Robert Woods, WR, LAR (33 percent owned)

Marqise Lee, WR, JAX (37 percent owned)

Deonte Thompson, WR, BUF (4 percent owned)

Trey Burton, TE, PHI (7 percent owned)

Benjamin Watson, TE, BAL (17 percent owned)

Owners in need of a streaming option or a starter outright don't need to look much further than New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown.

McCown continues to personify how odd 2017 has been for the NFL, scoring 16.9 points with no interceptions against a game Buffalo Bills defense in Week 9. Doesn't sound like much, but he's now at double-digit outings in four games and counting.

This isn't McCown managing a game and taking easy stuff like he has in the past, either, as ESPN Stats & Info pointed out:

To top it all off, McCown's outlook only improves in the coming weeks. Week 10 is a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team ranked among the 10 worst in terms of points allowed per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Corey Clement, RB, PHI (1 percent owned)

Corey Clement was probably one of the last guys on the planet anyone expected to break out in Week 9.

Alas, here we are with the Philadelphia Eagles running back. Against the vaunted Denver Broncos defense, Clement ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns and added another score through the air, tallying 24.6 points in the process.

How unexpected was the outburst? Here's Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia with some historical context:

The question now is simple—will this continue?

The easy answer is yes. Eagles coaches like Clement for his pass-blocking skills and versatility. It says quite a bit that he led the backfield in touches against a defense like the Broncos despite the presences of LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi on the depth chart.

And after what Clement did with said touches, he isn't going anywhere.

Damien Williams, RB, MIA (33 percent owned)

It wasn't easy to figure out which back would emerge for the Miami Dolphins in the wake of the Ajayi trade.

Damien Williams, though, seemed like the safest bet given his years of experience and versatility as a receiver.

This idea turned out true enough as Williams weaved his way through the Oakland Raiders to the tune of seven rushes for 14 yards and caught six passes for 47 yards and a score.

The Dolphins clearly don't lean on raw stats when figuring out the backfield, as noted by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

And they shouldn't—the Dolphins have a struggling offensive line that might not find a fix. It's part of what makes Williams such an alluring option, as he's going to see consistent looks as a receiver while the offense tries to compensate.

Terrance Williams, WR, DAL (10 percent owned)

Of the many options at wideout this week, the Dallas Cowboys' second option, Terrance Williams, might be the most interesting.

It's no secret Dez Bryant has had a down season for the Cowboys this year, so it seemed a matter of time before somebody else stepped up in the passing game.

It turned out to be Williams, who seized the opportunity in Week 9 by reeling in all nine of his targets for 141 yards and 14.1 points. He didn't score to cap off the strong day, but his nine targets were a season high and only the third time he has received six or more in a game.

Williams certainly has the support of someone like now-broadcaster Tony Romo, per Jon Machota of the Dallas News:

Like a few of the guys mentioned here, Williams' outburst should have fantasy managers thinking about more as they seek out adjustments to improve over the season's second half.

If the Cowboys want to pass the ball more like they did in Week 9, Williams is going to benefit—and so will the owners who scoop him up.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.