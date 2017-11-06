College Football Picks Week 11: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

After a few College Football Playoff dominoes fell in Week 10, especially in the Big Ten, the contenders are lining up to make a charge at the Top Four.

Week 11 provides a few teams with chances to make statements against programs sitting at the top of both the AP Top 25 and playoff rankings.

If you love chaos, you'll be rooting for upsets in the SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12 against Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Washington.

The spotlight will also be on playoff wild card Notre Dame, who is sitting in third in the AP poll after Week 10 and visits Miami (FL) on Saturday night.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Georgia (9-0)

3. Notre Dame (8-1)

4. Clemson (8-1)

5. Oklahoma (8-1)

6. Wisconsin (9-0)

7. Miami (FL) (8-0)

8. TCU (8-1)

9. Washington (8-1)

10. Auburn (7-2)

11. Ohio State (7-2)

12. Oklahoma State (7-2)

13. Michigan State (7-2)

14. UCF (8-0)

15. USC (8-2)

16. Penn State (7-2)

17. Virginia Tech (7-2)

18. Mississippi State (7-2)

19. Washington State (8-2)

20. Memphis (8-1)

21. Michigan (7-2)

22. USF (8-1)

23. West Virginia (6-3)

24. Iowa State (6-3)

25. Iowa (6-3)

Predictions

No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 7 Miami (FL) (8 p.m. ET)*

It may not be Catholics vs. Convicts, but Saturday's showdown between old rivals in south Florida will play a major role in determining the College Football Playoff field.

Notre Dame has gone unbeaten since its Week 2 defeat at home to Georgia. The Fighting Irish's Week 4 road win over Michigan State continues to look better, but that's the only significant road victory on their resume to date.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Notre Dame has taken down USC and NC State at home, but it could cement its stature among the country's best programs with a victory over a top-10 team in a hostile environment.

Running back Josh Adams is looking to make a splash on the national stage as well. The junior has run for over 100 yards in four of his last five games, and despite limited usage on Saturday against Wake Forest, he's feeling fine, per ND Insider's Mike Vorel on Twitter:

The Hurricanes are starting to shake the criticism that they haven't played anyone to deserve a high ranking, as they looked like the real deal in a 28-10 victory over Virginia Tech in Week 10.

After not having any wins over Top 10 teams entering November, the Hurricanes could have two as they clear a path to the ACC Championship.

Malik Rosier is the star to watch for Mark Richt's team, as the quarterback has thrown for 2,264 yards, including three 300-yard performances. Rosier is also able to tear apart an opposing defense with his legs. The junior signal-caller turned in his best rushing performance of 2017 against Virginia Tech with 84 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

If the game comes down to the final possession, the Hurricanes should have the advantage since they've won four one-possession games. However, the one knock on that mark is the Hurricanes didn't face a team with the caliber of the Fighting Irish in those games.

Prediction: Miami (FL) 26, Notre Dame 17

No. 8 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET)*

It seems like every weekend there's a massive clash in the Big 12 that alters the conference's playoff fate.

No. 5 Oklahoma was involved in that sort of game on Saturday against Oklahoma State. The 55-52 Bedlam victory kept the Sooners in the driver's seat to represent the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff.

Brett Deering/Getty Images

But the reward for the triumphant rivalry win is a showdown with No. 8 TCU, which bounced back from a loss to Iowa State with a 24-7 win over Texas in Week 10.

Of course we all know who the star to watch in this game is. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield surpassed 3,000 passing yards with a tremendous 598-yard performance through the air in Bedlam.

TCU's Kenny Hill doesn't have the numbers Mayfield does, but he's more than capable of winning a big game, especially if the Horned Frogs defense plays to its potential.

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Horned Frogs defense has given up seven or fewer points in five games, but it's also conceded 91 points to SMU, Oklahoma State and West Virginia in consecutive weeks earlier in the season.

Prediction: Oklahoma 37, TCU 21

No. 2 Georgia (-1) at No. 10 Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET)

If you think Georgia's work is done until December because it clinched the SEC East in Week 10, think again.

The Bulldogs have plenty to prove due to a lackluster schedule filled with average SEC East opponents, but Week 11 presents a test they need in the form of No. 10 Auburn.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

If Jake Fromm, Sony Michel, Nick Chubb and Co. can go down to Jordan-Hare Stadium and earn a victory, they'll be in much better shape to make the playoff if they lose in the SEC Championship.

Auburn has a chance to make a statement in November with Georgia coming to town on Saturday and Alabama visiting in two weeks. If the Tigers win the rest of their regular-season games, they could crash the playoff party.

Prediction: Georgia 31, Auburn 21

Remaining Top 25 Predictions

Friday, November 10

No. 9 Washington (-8) 24, Stanford 16

Saturday, November 11

No. 1 Alabama (-14.5) 35, No. 18 Mississippi State 17

No. 4 Clemson (-18) 45, Florida State 10

No. 6 Wisconsin (-13.5) 21, No. 25 Iowa 17

No. 11 Ohio State (-15.5) 34, No. 13 Michigan State 20

No. 12 Oklahoma State 24, No. 24 Iowa State (-11) 21

No. 14 UCF 36, UConn 9*

No. 15 USC (-10.5) 45, Colorado 13

No. 16 Penn State (-28) 56, Rutgers 10

No. 17 Virginia Tech (-1.5) 21, Georgia Tech 16

No. 19 Washington State (-1.5) 42, Utah 35

No. 21 Michigan 34, Maryland 20*

Kansas State (-2.5) 34, No. 23 West Virginia 30

--*denotes odds have not been released for game yet.

