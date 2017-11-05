Twitter Explodes as James Harden Scores Career-High 56 Points vs. Jazz

Twitter Explodes as James Harden Scores Career-High 56 Points vs. JazzNovember 5, 2017
Two days after Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James dropped 57 points in a win over the Washington Wizards, James Harden went for 56 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 137-110 at Toyota Center on Sunday.
Harden shot 19-of-25 from the field, including 7-of-8 from beyond the arc. He added 13 assists to finish with a double-double.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
🔥 THE BEARD 🔥 56 PTS (19/25FG 😳) 7/8 3PT-FG 13 ASTS https://t.co/5kRTWWZVOK2017-11-6 02:28:44
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Harden's face 😂 https://t.co/4tfJG93XoZ2017-11-6 02:38:26
Harden's performance caught the eye of another prolific scorer, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant:
ESPN Stats & Info noted the 50-point scoring game put the five-time All-Star in select company:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
James Harden: 3rd career game with 50 points and 10 assists, tied with Russell Westbrook for most within last 30 seasons https://t.co/E4lY14bo5P2017-11-6 01:58:16
The 56 points are also a career high for Harden. He scored 53 in a 129-122 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 31, 2016. He played a little over 42 minutes in that game, whereas the fact he amassed most of his numbers before the start of the third quarter Sunday caught the eye of many on Twitter:
Royce Young @royceyoung
The box score I’m looking at says Harden has 56 and 13 assists in 20 minutes. Wait wait wait wait what??!2017-11-6 02:01:21
Ben DuBose @BenDuBose
50 points and 12 assists from James Harden in under 3 quarters. This is one of the most unreal individual games I have ever seen. #Rockets2017-11-6 01:46:04
Shane Young @YoungNBA
James Harden: 52 points, 13 assists, 17/20 shooting 4th quarter hasn’t started. How is this possible?2017-11-6 01:49:47
Here's how others reacted to Harden's monster night:
Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith
Astros James Harden and Rockets ... ... ... Texans2017-11-6 01:51:23
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
A new career high for @JHarden13 with 54 points! 🔥 https://t.co/AvkFlowCK12017-11-6 01:53:38
#Mickstape @MickstapeShow
James Harden sitting on the bench during this timeout https://t.co/bq5ohu2Kdb2017-11-6 02:02:03
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Pretty sure that what James Harden did to the Jazz in that first quarter is illegal in at least 16 states.2017-11-6 00:39:30
Kelly Scaletta @KellyScaletta
Harden sits down with 92 points combined points and assists. Kobe had 85 in his 81-point game.2017-11-6 02:01:11
Many wondered how the addition of Chris Paul would impact Harden, who finished runner-up to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook in the NBA MVP voting last year.
Sunday's game showed Harden is still capable of catching fire on a given night and putting the Rockets offense on his back. His numbers this season aren't drastically different from 2016-17, either.
According to Basketball Reference, Harden is averaging 36.6 points per 100 possessions, compared to 38.4 points a year ago. His assists have dropped slightly as well, from 14.8 to 12.8 per 100 possessions, which is to be expected with an All-Star point guard joining the team.
While Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is building an early MVP candidacy, Harden appears determined to improve upon his result in last year's MVP race.