Twitter Explodes as James Harden Scores Career-High 56 Points vs. Jazz

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Two days after Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James dropped 57 points in a win over the Washington Wizards, James Harden went for 56 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 137-110 at Toyota Center on Sunday.

Harden shot 19-of-25 from the field, including 7-of-8 from beyond the arc. He added 13 assists to finish with a double-double.

Harden's performance caught the eye of another prolific scorer, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant:

ESPN Stats & Info noted the 50-point scoring game put the five-time All-Star in select company:

The 56 points are also a career high for Harden. He scored 53 in a 129-122 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 31, 2016. He played a little over 42 minutes in that game, whereas the fact he amassed most of his numbers before the start of the third quarter Sunday caught the eye of many on Twitter:

Here's how others reacted to Harden's monster night:

Many wondered how the addition of Chris Paul would impact Harden, who finished runner-up to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook in the NBA MVP voting last year.

Sunday's game showed Harden is still capable of catching fire on a given night and putting the Rockets offense on his back. His numbers this season aren't drastically different from 2016-17, either.

LeBron Isn't Worried, but Maybe He Should Be NBA Superstars Are Cruising by Scoring Milestones This Lakers Rookie Is Ready to Take Over the NBA LeBron James Jr. Is More Than Just His Famous Name Growing Up: Damian Lillard Tells Us How He Improved His Jump Shot as a Kid Growing Up: the Game That Showed Isaiah Thomas He Could Be an NBA Star Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down Right Arrow Icon

According to Basketball Reference, Harden is averaging 36.6 points per 100 possessions, compared to 38.4 points a year ago. His assists have dropped slightly as well, from 14.8 to 12.8 per 100 possessions, which is to be expected with an All-Star point guard joining the team.

While Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is building an early MVP candidacy, Harden appears determined to improve upon his result in last year's MVP race.