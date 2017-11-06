WWE Survivor Series 2017: Smart Booking Options to Build Top Feuds Before PPV

2 of 3

The build to the Raw vs. SmackDown traditional five-on-five Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team match has been interesting, to say the least.

The blue brand has been the more aggressive of the two sides, for sure, placing Raw under siege just 24 hours after the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view and proceeding to take verbal shots at the red brand at every opportunity.

SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon has been vocal with his belief that his show has long been disrespected and undervalued.

Raw has countered with...nothing.

After having the fight brought to them, Raw has sat back and dealt with its own drama, including a pissed-off monster in the form of Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men will join team captain Raw general manager Kurt Angle to battle McMahon, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton in a match that has yet to have all of its participants determined.

What the feud needs more than anything is a spark via a Raw rebuttal.

SmackDown beat the ever-loving hell out of Raw, leaving its stars in a heap backstage. It is time for Raw to return the favor, maybe courtesy of a Strowman invasion that sees him tear through any unfortunate soul in his path as an announcement of the dominance Raw expects to enjoy come November 19.

The program also needs some sort of stakes. Right now, there are none. It is a match for a match's sake with no rhyme or reason for it happening other than WWE Creative deciding, "Oh yeah! It's Survivor Series."

A stipulation giving a Raw or SmackDown star the 30th spot in the Royal Rumble or the main event at WrestleMania would be a much more effective way of drumming up interest for the afterthought of a match than just trotting everybody to the ring for the sake of it.