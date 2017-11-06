WWE Survivor Series 2017: Smart Booking Options to Build Top Feuds Before PPVNovember 6, 2017
WWE Survivor Series 2017: Smart Booking Options to Build Top Feuds Before PPV
The 2017 Survivor Series pay-per-view will hit the WWE Network airwaves on Sunday, November 19, and feature several battles between Raw and SmackDown Live Superstars, including a massive five-on-five elimination match that has become a staple of the event.
Before the show arrives, though, there are a few booking decisions that must be made to enhance the top feuds on the card.
From the momentous Raw vs. SmackDown showdown to the champion vs. champion battle between Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal, there are little tweaks or major overhauls that must be made before the PPV to ensure the greatest level of interest and legitimate anticipation.
What are they, and why should they be considered?
Take a look for yourself.
Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal
The main event of the 2017 Survivor Series will see WWE champion Jinder Mahal battle universal champion Brock Lesnar in an interpromotional match, at least as it stands. That could well change come Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, when The Maharaja defends his title against AJ Styles.
Assuming Mahal retains his title, the best way for WWE Creative to build to the contest between him and The Beast Incarnate is to continue doing what it is doing.
Keep Lesnar and Mahal away from each other because the spectacle goes away the moment they meet in the squared circle. Given Mahal's lack of star power, spectacle and the intrigue over the quality of the match are the only two things the program has going or it.
The moment they physically interact before Survivor Series is the moment any and all heat dissipates.
Maintain the interest by letting them cut promos on each other, and then pay all of the talk off at the pay-per-view.
Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown
The build to the Raw vs. SmackDown traditional five-on-five Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team match has been interesting, to say the least.
The blue brand has been the more aggressive of the two sides, for sure, placing Raw under siege just 24 hours after the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view and proceeding to take verbal shots at the red brand at every opportunity.
SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon has been vocal with his belief that his show has long been disrespected and undervalued.
Raw has countered with...nothing.
After having the fight brought to them, Raw has sat back and dealt with its own drama, including a pissed-off monster in the form of Braun Strowman.
The Monster Among Men will join team captain Raw general manager Kurt Angle to battle McMahon, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton in a match that has yet to have all of its participants determined.
What the feud needs more than anything is a spark via a Raw rebuttal.
SmackDown beat the ever-loving hell out of Raw, leaving its stars in a heap backstage. It is time for Raw to return the favor, maybe courtesy of a Strowman invasion that sees him tear through any unfortunate soul in his path as an announcement of the dominance Raw expects to enjoy come November 19.
The program also needs some sort of stakes. Right now, there are none. It is a match for a match's sake with no rhyme or reason for it happening other than WWE Creative deciding, "Oh yeah! It's Survivor Series."
A stipulation giving a Raw or SmackDown star the 30th spot in the Royal Rumble or the main event at WrestleMania would be a much more effective way of drumming up interest for the afterthought of a match than just trotting everybody to the ring for the sake of it.
Kevin and Sami vs. The World
Though now formally announced for a match, the most interesting story to watch at Survivor Series will be that of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
After their grand plans of joining Team SmackDown and leading it to victory so Shane McMahon then owes them a favor failed, they are on the outside looking in. A developing rivalry with Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, though, could be key to their involvement in the match.
If Owens and Zayn cannot guide SmackDown to victory and reap the rewards, imagine them trying to tear it down from the inside out, interfering in the match and costing the brand a victory.
From there, they could become the two biggest outcasts on the show, targeted by all of their fellow SmackDown Live Superstars.
That is how you build heat for a team rather than jobbing them out to the bulletproof Orton and Nakamura leading into the show. It also sets up a month of storylines and creates genuine interest in two of the most talented and engaging performers in the company.