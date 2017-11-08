Heisman Trophy 2017: Ranking the Top 10 Candidates Ahead of Week 11

0 of 10

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Not only did Week 10's upsets alter college football's Top 25, the chaos also altered the outlook of the Heisman Trophy rankings.

Baker Mayfield unleashed a legendary performance in the Bedlam rivalry, rocketing to the pinnacle of the watch list. The struggles of Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in losses aided Mayfield's rise.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor quietly put together another outstanding day, while the Heisman candidacy of Notre Dame star Josh Adams took an indirect hit.

The list of legitimate candidates is narrowing, but two quarterbacks—Alabama's Jalen Hurts and UCF's McKenzie Milton—should also be monitored down the stretch. Arizona's Khalil Tate is also one more explosive day from being a threat to steal non-winning votes.

Factors for the rankings include total production, key performances and historical trends, such as position and team record.