    NASCAR at Texas 2017 Results: Kevin Harvick's Win Clinches Championship 4 Spot

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2017

    FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, leads Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 5, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)
    Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

    Kevin Harvick earned the checkered flag at the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

    With the victory, Harvick assures himself a place in the Championship 4.

    Martin Truex Jr., whose 4,168 points are most in the Monster Energy Series, finished in second place after being unable to catch up to Harvick late in the race.

    Only one more race remains before the cutoff for the championship round in Homestead, Florida, on Nov. 19. Drivers will head to Avondale, Arizona, for the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway next Sunday.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

         

