NASCAR at Texas 2017 Results: Kevin Harvick's Win Clinches Championship 4 Spot

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick earned the checkered flag at the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

With the victory, Harvick assures himself a place in the Championship 4.

Martin Truex Jr., whose 4,168 points are most in the Monster Energy Series, finished in second place after being unable to catch up to Harvick late in the race.

Only one more race remains before the cutoff for the championship round in Homestead, Florida, on Nov. 19. Drivers will head to Avondale, Arizona, for the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway next Sunday.

