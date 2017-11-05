Report: Zach Miller to Be Released from Hospital Monday After Emergency Surgery

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is reportedly set to be released from the hospital Monday.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reported the news Sunday, noting Miller suffered a lateral subluxation of his knee during Chicago's Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints. "Miller still has remaining surgeries to repair damaged ligaments in the knee, but the primary concern was saving the leg," Mortensen wrote.

The surgery one doctor called "heroic" fixed Miller's torn popliteal artery, per Mortensen.

The Bears provided a medical update in the aftermath of the injury:

Mortensen described the process as well, noting Bears' medical personnel recognized the threat of vascular damage before doctors performed a vein graft to help save the leg.

"There are a lot of heroes in this story, starting with Zach, whose will and tenacity continue to amaze the doctors and nurses," Dr. Thom Mayer, NFL Players Association chief medical officer, said. "Mark Bowen, the Bears team physician, instantly recognized (Miller) needed a trauma center and he praised the paramedics and Saints' medical staff."

Following such a serious setback and critical surgery, the Bears shared messages of support for their tight end:

Miller suffered the injury on what appeared to be a touchdown reception, but the officials determined he did not complete the process of the catch on what would have been an important play in Chicago's 20-12 loss.

Miller tallied 236 receiving yards and two touchdowns in eight games this year after posting 486 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season.

Look for the Bears to rely on the combination of Dion Sims and Adam Shaheen at tight end for the remainder of the 2017 campaign.