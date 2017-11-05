Major Questions for Jameis Winston's Future as Wheels Come Off in Tampa Bay

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Jameis Winston, who didn't finish Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Saints, isn’t a franchise quarterback at this point in his career.

When the NFL's best young quarterbacks are named, Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams and even rookie Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans (prior to his season-ending ACL tear) are now mentioned first.

The luster wore off the former No. 1 overall pick because his play hasn't progressed to expected levels.

At 2-6 overall after Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints, the Buccaneers soon must decide whether to make a $100-plus million investment in Winston this offseason.

Winston came into the league as a prepackaged superstar with a last-second national championship victory under his belt, a Heisman Trophy in tow, prototypical size, a big arm, a gunslinger's mentality, an infectious personality and all-important experience in a pro-style offense.

He delivered early in his career as the NFL Rookie of the Year and a 2015 Pro Bowler. Winston was only 21 years old at the time. The future shone brighter than ever for the Buccaneers—at least at quarterback.

Tampa Bay developed into a preseason favorite to dethrone the Atlanta Falcons for an NFC South title. The sky seemed to be the limit after last season's 9-7 finish along with the offseason additions of veteran wide receiver and elite vertical threat DeSean Jackson, stout defensive lineman Chris Baker and top tight end prospect O.J. Howard.



Instead, the less-discussed addition of Ryan Fitzpatrick may serve as the crux of the Buccaneers season.

Fitzpatrick entered Sunday's contest after Winston took a couple shots to his injured right shoulder. The third-year signal-caller played through a sprained AC joint during the previous two contests, but doctors pulled Winston from the Saints contest, according to Pewter Report's Trevor Sikkema.

Winston's injury is now the franchise's biggest concern. Should the team shut him down?

Considering Andrew Luck's current status with the Indianapolis Colts, caution appears appropriate. Granted, Winston's original injury didn't require surgery and he played through it, but any indication it can worsen should be at the forefront in what appears to be a lost season.



Fitzpatrick was effective in his limited time behind center with 68 passing yards and a touchdown toss. How the offense responds to the 13-year veteran will be telling.

Winston serves as the organization's faces and its voice. On the field, he needs to be better. The Buccaneers entered Sunday ranked 19th overall in points per game (21.1) and third-down percentage (38 percent).

The league's second-best passing offense doesn't amount to much if it can't convert in crucial situations.

Winston knows the unit's ills start with him and he talks a great game, but his actions continue to speak louder than anything he's accomplished.

"This is a time when all of us must be accountable for own actions," Winston said after the team's 2-5 start, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine. "We've gotta look at ourselves in the mirror. That's what I'm starting with—me."

Winston responded with a 67-yard passing effort before the team's doctors pulled him.

He regurgitated similar sentiments Sunday after the Bucs extended their losing streak to five games, per the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman:

While Tampa Bay selected Winston over Marcus Mariota with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, two major issues plagued his predraft evaluation.

First, Winston's gunslinger attitude often leads to poor decisions and forced passes. To date, he has thrown 60 touchdowns compared to 39 interceptions. The Los Angeles Chargers' Philip Rivers is the only quarterback to throw more interceptions since Winston's NFL debut.

Overall, Winston's stats slightly improved this season, but he hasn't yet taken the quantum young signal-callers often do. Wentz and Goff are ideal examples of the massive improvement top prospects display early in their careers.

The Buccaneers have all of the tools necessary to improve by leaps and bounds, but they haven't.

Winston could always rely on Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans. The team also has an improved offensive line, new weapons to utilize and depth at running back, especially upon Doug Martin's return from suspension.

The group hasn't clicked, though.

Jackson hasn't caught more than three passes for 38 yards in three of the last four contests. Martin carried the ball eight times Sunday for seven yards. Howard only has 14 receptions, and the rookie fumbled his only catch against the Saints.

Tampa Bay's on-field performance is disappointing enough. A bigger problem appears to be Winston's lack of maturity, which followed him from Florida State.

During the game, the injured signal-caller decided to antagonize Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, via NFL Retweet:

It's another sign of the same immaturity Winston showed dating back to his stealing crab legs and shouting a profanity-laced phrase on campus. According to Auman, the quarterback explained he told the rookie defensive back to return to his sideline, but there's no reason for him to engage Lattimore.

All of this comes with Winston as the Buccaneers' franchise cornerstone.

Winston became the second-youngest quarterback in NFL history to surpass 10,000 passing yards on Sunday, per Elias Sports (via ESPN Stats & Info), but he's also injured, turnover-prone and still shows signs of immaturity.

He also enters the first window to renegotiate his rookie contract this offseason.

Tampa Bay will be forced to sign Winston to a long-term mega-deal because it's the organization's only choice. Either a team has a quarterback with enough talent to build around, or it quickly finds itself in the league's basement—even if the individual in question has some warts.

Winston must grow as a player and as a leader to warrant his upcoming extension. Otherwise, the Buccaneers will be trapped in a bad contract without a franchise signal-caller.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @brentsobleski.