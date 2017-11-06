Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Was it coincidental that Week 9 of the NFL fantasy football season fell on the same weekend as UFC 217?

Apparently not.

Both Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans were involved in fights, and Green was ejected.

They quite clearly learned some moves from this past Saturday.

Both of these guys could face suspension, so that may impact waivers. It's not confirmed yet, but it's worth speculating, especially if you're in a deeper league.

Let's look at the top additions (in order of position and alphabetical order) and rankings heading in to Week 10.

Top Additions

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (13 percent)

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Not a whole lot of analysis is needed here for this potential add.

Let's face it, incumbent 49ers starter C.J. Beathard isn't good. Garoppolo will need some time to adjust to the new playbook, but he could be an add for later down the road if you've lost quarterbacks this season.

Why not, right?

Danny Woodhead, RB, Baltimore Ravens (27 percent)

You'll have to wait one more week, but a Woodhead return is on the horizon.

After injuring his hamstring at the beginning of the season, Woodhead is practicing.

The Ravens have a bye in Week 10 but will be eligible to play in Week 11. Whether they suit him up is unknown.

Offensively, the Ravens are atrocious. Adding Woodhead to a team that throws to the running back almost primarily will boost his value immensely. If you're in a PPR league, get him on your team.

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (45 percent)

Davis may not have lit up the stat sheet in his return in Week 9, but his talent warrants a spot on your bench.

As mentioned, Davis missed the past five games with a hamstring injury and saw five targets in his return.

Outside of wide receiver Rishard Matthews, the Titans don't have another go-to wide receiver. The next best thing is tight end Delanie Walker.

No, there's nothing wrong with Walker, but the Eric Decker experiment hasn't exactly worked out (though he finally scored a touchdown in Week 9).

This is a speculative add, but the five targets offer some hope. Davis is clearly talented and deserves a spot on your bench at the least.

Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (37 percent)

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

With the Jaguars losing wide receiver Allen Robinson at the beginning of the season, the team needed the remaining crop of guys to make up the difference. Lee has been one of the big contributors so far.

Over his last three games, he's averaging over nine targets per game and scored a touchdown or went for over 70 yards in all three.

It's time guys. Stop messing around. He's clearly a highly productive wide receiver (and gets a boost in PPR leagues).

Blake Bortles is his quarterback, but Lee continues to get his share of this offense.

Get him on your team.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0 percent)

This one will be short and sweet.

Godwin has done close to nothing this season, but should Evans miss time due to a suspension, he'll get some added runs.

Of course, the quarterback situation is up in the air after Jameis Winston was hurt (again), but he could start opposite DeSean Jackson.

If you're in a deep league, maybe give Godwin a shot.

Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4 percent)

This is similar to Godwin above.

Humphries has shown he can be somewhat productive in PPR leagues—over his last five games, he has three games with five or more targets.

He's basically free on Yahoo. If you're in a PPR league and should Evans be suspended, Humphries could be the guy for you.

John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (3 percent)

John Grieshop/Getty Images

After being a healthy scratch in Week 9, Ross might finally do something in his NFL career.

He literally has zero catches this season.

With Green getting ejected, he'll likely be suspended. This could finally be the time for Ross to get some runs.

Like Humphries and Godwin, this is totally speculative. But if you're in a deep league or have deep benches, you might as well get him on your squad and wait and see.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers (9 percent)

Following the trade of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills, it's going to be next man up for the Carolina Panthers. Enter Curtis Samuel.

In his first game without Benjamin, Samuel saw five targets, caught three and also had a carry.

Samuel is a former running back and could see a carry or two here and there—hey, points are points.

It may not have been a booming debut for Samuel, but the upside is there as the No. 2 wide receiver on an NFL team.

We just need quarterback Cam Newton to get it going.

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams (33 percent)

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Why this guy isn't on more teams is beyond me.

I'm not mad, guys. I'm just disappointed.

Of course, Woods had a fantastic matchup in Week 9 against an almost totally depleted Giants secondary, but even prior to this game, Woods hasn't seen less than six targets per game since Week 2.

At halftime in Week 9, Woods was outsnapping the presumed No. 1 wide receiver Sammy Watkins, per Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus.

Watkins isn't the No. 1—Woods is.

Go get him.

Tyler Kroft, TE, Cincinnati Bengals (40 percent)

Although he had just two targets in Week 9, Kroft caught both of them for nearly 80 yards. That's despite a tough matchup against the Jaguars.

In the two games before that, Kroft caught and touched down in Week 7 and caught five passes for 46 yards in Week 8. He's a low-end TE1 on a weekly basis.

Should Green be suspended, Kroft could see even more looks his way.

If you're in need of tight end help, Kroft could be someone to target. He will consistently get nine points or more in PPR leagues.

Week 10 Flex Rankings and Projected Points (Standard Leagues)

1. Le'Veon Bell (16)

2. Todd Gurley (16)

3. Ezekiel Elliott (15)

4. Antonio Brown (14)

5. Leonard Fournette (14)

6. Julio Jones (13)

7. Melvin Gordon (13)

8. Mike Evans (12)

9. A.J. Green (12)

10. Alvin Kamara (12)

11. Devonta Freeman (11)

12. Doug Baldwin (11)

13. Michael Thomas (11)

14. Dez Bryant (11)

15. Mark Ingram (10)

16. Jordan Howard (10)

17. Stefon Diggs (10)

18. DeAndre Hopkins (10)

19. Lamar Miller (10)

20. DeMarco Murray (9)

21. Keenan Allen (9)

22. Golden Tate (9)

23. Brandin Cooks (9)

24. Carlos Hyde (9)

25. Adrian Peterson (9)

26. Rob Gronkowski (9)

27. Jarvis Landry (9)

28. Aaron Jones (9)

29. Joe Mixon (9)

30. Demaryius Thomas (9)

31. Jordy Nelson (8)

32. Christian McCaffrey (8)

33. Larry Fitzgerald (8)

34. Devin Funchess (8)

35. Adam Thielen (8)

36. Chris Thompson (8)

37. Jimmy Graham (8)

38. Jerick McKinnon (8)

39. JuJu Smith-Schuster (7.5)

40. C.J. Anderson (7.5)

41. Ameer Abdullah (7.5)

42. Robert Woods (7.5)

43. Evan Engram (7)

44. Dion Lewis (7)

45. Hunter Henry (7)

46. Sterling Shepard (7)

47. Tevin Coleman (7)

48. Orleans Darkwa (7)

49. Jack Doyle (7)

50. Rishard Matthews (7)

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.