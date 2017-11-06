    NFL Week 10 Picks: Early Predictions for Every Game

    After Monday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, we will officially be through nine weeks of NFL football.

    That just flew on by, didn't it?

    And before you know it, Week 10 will kick off on Thursday Night Football when the Seattle Seahawks travel to take on their division rival Arizona Cardinals.

    Here, we will look at every game from Week 10 and try to make a crack at picking them.

    It's still very early so a lot can change, keep in mind.

    Courtesy of OddsShark, here are the games and their opening lines with the picks.

                     

    NFL Week 10 Early Lines and Predictions

    Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, SEA -5, SEA

    Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, CHI -3, GB

    Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, DET -9.5, DET

    Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, PIT -9.5, IND

    Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, JAX -3.5, JAX

    New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills, NO -1.5, BUF

    New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB -4.5, NYJ

    Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins, MIN -2.5, MIN

    Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, TEN -3.5, TEN

    Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, LAR -3, LAR

    Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, ATL -3, DAL

    New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, SF -1, NYG

    New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, NE -7, NE

    Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers, NL, CAR

                   

    Games to Watch

    New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

    FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots exits the field after the Patriots 21-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on October 29, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Over the last few years, the Broncos and Patriots have had their fair share of battles. From the Patriots losing to the Peyton Manning-led Broncos a few seasons ago in the playoffs to the Patriots falling to a Brock Osweiler led Broncos team also a few seasons ago, there have been many duels.

    More times than not, the Broncos have defeated the Patriots at home, but this time will be different.

    The Patriots are coming in at seven point favorites for a reason.

    Although they may have a spotty defense, it has, as of late, picked up against the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers.

    It's not quite clear who the quarterback of the Broncos will be, but it doesn't matter. At this point they're all one and the same.

    The pass rush and run defense is still as stout as ever for the Broncos, but the pass defense is beatable. Expect Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to take advantage of that.

    It will be hard for the Broncos to score on offense once again, so the Patriots should wrap this one up by double digits.

    Patriots 34, Broncos 14.

                      

    New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills

    BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 29: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates their victory as he walks off the field during NFL game action against the Oakland Raiders at New Era Field on October 29, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Gett
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    First of all, this going to be one hell of a matchup.

    In 2017, the Bills are undefeated at home but will have a tall task against the potent offense of the Saints.

    Going into this one, the Saints are the road favorites by 1.5 points.

    That makes some sense—the Saints offense is one of the best in the league and their defense has been solid while the Bills have a solid defense, but they have an offense that's kind of in disarray. However, the addition of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin should only help.

    Not to mention, the Bills are coming off a miserable road loss at the Jets. However, to me, that's added motivation here.

    This Bills defense shut down Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston earlier in the season. While Brees is better than both of those guys, they were able to stop two offenses that, on paper, should be one of the best.

    The Saints present some challenges offensively for the Bills defense in the form of wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara, but I'm siding with the Bills here, ever so slightly.

    It should be an entertaining game that will come down to the wire.

    Bills 27, Saints 26.

