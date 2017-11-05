NFL Scores Week 9: Top Fantasy Football Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Week 9 of the 2017 NFL season is here. And as we officially pass the halfway point, several players put up superstar fantasy numbers.

If you were smart (or perhaps more likely lucky) enough to start some of the individual performers below, you're probably feeling pretty good about your squad.

And if your real NFL team was among Sunday's leaders on either side of the ball, you might be starting to have visions of a playoff run.

Week 9 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Bills 21-34 Jets Tyrod Taylor 29-of-40, 285 yds, 2 TDs, 35 rush yds, TD Bengals 7-23 Jaguars Blake Bortles 24-of-38, 259 yds, TD Rams 51-17 Giants Jared Goff 14-of-22, 311 yds, 4 TDs Buccaneers 10-30 Saints Alvin Kamara 68 rush yds, TD, 6 rec, 84 yds, TD Falcons 17-20 Panthers Cam Newton 13-of-24, 137 yds, 86 rush yds, TD Ravens 20-23 Titans Marcus Mariota 19-of-28, 218 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT Colts 20-14 Texans T.Y. Hilton 5 rec, 175 yds, 2 TDs Broncos 23-51 Eagles Corey Clement 51 rush yds, 2 TDs, 1 rec, 15 yds, TD Yahoo

Week 9 Team Leaders 1st 2nd 3rd Total Offense Rams (473) Eagles (419) Saints/Jaguars (407) Total Defense Jaguars (148) Saints (200) Eagles (226) Takeaways Rams/Jets (+3) 5 teams (+1) Colts/Texans (0) Yahoo

Tyrod Taylor

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor started the fantasy week on Thursday Night Football, running for 35 yards and a touchdown, while going 29-of-40 for 285 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The NFL shared video of one of his scores:

Of course, it takes more than one player to win an NFL game, and the Bills defense had a rare stinker in Buffalo's 34-21 loss to the New York Jets. Even after that performance, they're still in the top 10 in points allowed per game.

T.Y. Hilton

Bob Levey/Getty Images

With Andrew Luck done for the season, chemistry between his replacement, Jacoby Brissett, and T.Y. Hilton finally appears to be brewing.

For the first eight weeks of the season, Hilton averaged 66 receiving yards per game. He had one total touchdown, caught all the way back in Week 3.

Sunday, he went off for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including this remarkable 80-yard score shared by the NFL:

Thanks in large part to Hilton's breakout performance, the Colts beat the Deshaun Watson-less Texans, 20-14.

Jared Goff

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams have represented one of the biggest feel-good stories of this NFL season, and second-year quarterback Jared Goff is a big reason why.

After going 0-7 with a 63.6 passer rating as a rookie, Goff came into Week 9 of this season at 5-2 with a 90.3 passer rating. Both those numbers are going up after his performance on Sunday.

Goff went off, completing 14 of 22 attempts for 311 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. One of his strikes was this 67-yard bomb to Sammy Watkins that the NFL posted:

Behind Goff's career-best performance, the Rams crushed the New York Giants, 51-17.