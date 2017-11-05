Week 10 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

When it comes to fantasy football waiver pickups, we usually talk about the injury imp rummaging around and taking out our best players.

Well, there was a different imp wandering around the football fields of the NFL in Week 9.

The...possible-suspension-because-of-fighting imp.

Yeah, sounds right.

We're talking about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. Both guys were penalized for fighting and, in fact, Green was ejected. It's unknown if they'll be suspended, but it's quite possible given that, at least in Green's case, there were actual punches being thrown.

Guys, UFC 217 was this past Saturday, OK?

How does that impact waivers? Stay tuned.

Week 10 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

1. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (0 PTS, 13% own)

Running Backs

1. Danny Woodhead, Baltimore Ravens (0 PTS, 27% own)

Wide Receivers



1. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans (4.80 PTS, 45% own)

2. Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars (21.50 PTS, 37% own)

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1.90 PTS, 0% own)

4. Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3.40 PTS, 4% own)

5. John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals (0 PTS, 3% own)

6. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers (6.70 PTS, 9% own)

7. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (23 PTS, 33% own)

Tight Ends

1. Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati Bengals (9.90 PTS, 40% own)

2. Benjamin Watson, Baltimore Ravens (11.10 PTS, 17% own)

All scoring reflects PPR formats. All qualifying waiver pickups must have less than 50 percent ownership in Yahoo leagues.

Players to Watch

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

After missing multiple games because of a hamstring issue, Davis returned to the Titans in Week 9.

Although he may not have put up mind-blowing numbers, Davis did see five targets against a stout Ravens pass defense.

Nothing crazy, but he's being used.

In fact, he was used on nearly 77 percent of the snaps in Week 9, per Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus.

Outside of fellow wide receiver Rishard Matthews, the Titans don't have another go-to wide receiver. Their next best option is tight end Delanie Walker.

The Eric Decker experiment hasn't worked out (though he did finally score a touchdown in Week 9), so maybe the rookie sees more run down the stretch.

Add him and keep him on the bench for the time being.

Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

While Blake Bortles may be his quarterback and he's far from an appealing name as you scan over him on your waiver wires, Lee is a wide receiver who, especially in PPR leagues, needs to be on your roster.

Over his last three games, Lee has averaged over nine targets, scored a touchdown and recorded at least 70 yards in each game.

Since Allen Robinson went down at the beginning of the season, the Jaguars have been looking for their receivers, as a whole, to make up for A-Rob.

Lee is one of those guys who is doing it on his own and is clearly Bortles' favorite target in 2017.

Owned in less than 40 percent of leagues, Lee deserves to be well over 50 percent owned.

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

As the old adage goes, a broken clock is right twice a day.

Well, this was one of those times. I'm riding the Woods bandwagon for the rest of the season. The team may have Sammy Watkins, but he's truly the No. 1 wide receiver on this team.

Don't believe me? He out-snapped Watkins at halftime in Week 9, per Jahnke.

Going up against a depleted Giants secondary, Woods absolutely torched it for a pair of touchdowns.

And somehow, some way, Woods is still owned in less than 40 percent of leagues. Granted, before this game, Woods hadn't found the end zone, but he got plenty of targets.

Between Week 2 and Week 9, Woods hadn't seen fewer than six targets in a game.

Pick up Woods. He needs to be on a roster everywhere. Go. Get. That. Man.

