A.J. Green Chokes Jalen Ramsey, Throws Punches After Being Shoved; Both Ejected

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Week 9 ended early for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey after they were ejected from Sunday's game in the first half, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

On the next-to-last play of the first half, Ramsey shoved Green. Green responded by putting Ramsey in a headlock, pulling him down to the ground and punching him in the helmet. Players from both teams then got into a shoving match before referees restored order.

Ramsey "was informed that he was ejected because the referee thought he threw a punch," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The tension between Green and Ramsey had been building throughout the game:

After the game, Green said the accumulation of hits from Ramsey throughout the contest led to his reaction, per Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Fox Sports' officiating expert Mike Pereira said he and fellow analyst Dean Blandino thought Ramsey's ejection was unwarranted. NFL Network's Brian Billick also thought his punishment didn't fit his involvement in the altercation:

Green, on the other hand, may face additional repercussions from the league.

The NFL fined Andre Johnson and Cortland Finnegan each $25,000 when they got into a fight during a game in 2010. In a somewhat different situation, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. received a one-game suspension for picking up three personal foul penalties in a December 2015 game against the Carolina Panthers. Beckham also delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit against Panthers cornerback Josh Norman.

Considering the Bengals rank 27th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, the last thing they need is to be without Green for what should be an important game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.