AP College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

AP College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 11 Rankings ReleasedNovember 5, 2017
Voters of the Associated Press poll apparently saw the first College Football Playoff rankings and have adjusted their thinking.
Just not quite all the way.
Alabama remains the nation's top-ranked team by the AP despite being No. 2 in the playoff rankings behind Georgia. The Bulldogs are still second in the country, but the AP made an adjustment to move Notre Dame to No. 3 and Clemson to No. 4—in accordance with how the playoff rankings shook out. Oklahoma sits at No. 5.
Here is a look at how the entire poll played out:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Miami
8. TCU
9. Washington
10. Auburn
11. Ohio State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Michigan State
14. UCF
15. USC
16. Penn State
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Washington State
20. Memphis
21. Michigan
22. South Florida
23. West Virginia
24. Iowa State
25. Iowa
The shuffling of the Top Five came at the expense of Wisconsin, which dropped two spots despite a 45-17 win over Indiana. The Badgers have yet to play a ranked opponent this season, though they will host No. 25 Iowa this weekend.
Clemson and Notre Dame each moved up a pair of spots despite the former having a tough time getting a road win over NC State.
