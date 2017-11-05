    AP College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2017

    Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley is tackled by LSU linebacker Donnie Alexander, and safety Grant Delpit, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Voters of the Associated Press poll apparently saw the first College Football Playoff rankings and have adjusted their thinking.

    Just not quite all the way.

    Alabama remains the nation's top-ranked team by the AP despite being No. 2 in the playoff rankings behind Georgia. The Bulldogs are still second in the country, but the AP made an adjustment to move Notre Dame to No. 3 and Clemson to No. 4—in accordance with how the playoff rankings shook out. Oklahoma sits at No. 5.

    Here is a look at how the entire poll played out: 

    1. Alabama

    2. Georgia

    3. Notre Dame

    4. Clemson

    5. Oklahoma

    6. Wisconsin

    7. Miami 

    8. TCU

    9. Washington

    10. Auburn

    11. Ohio State

    12. Oklahoma State

    13. Michigan State

    14. UCF

    15. USC

    16. Penn State

    17. Virginia Tech

    18. Mississippi State

    19. Washington State

    20. Memphis

    21. Michigan

    22. South Florida

    23. West Virginia

    24. Iowa State

    25. Iowa

    The shuffling of the Top Five came at the expense of Wisconsin, which dropped two spots despite a 45-17 win over Indiana. The Badgers have yet to play a ranked opponent this season, though they will host No. 25 Iowa this weekend. 

    Clemson and Notre Dame each moved up a pair of spots despite the former having a tough time getting a road win over NC State.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Mayfield Leads Heisman Race with Record Day

      SI.com
      via SI.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Hits and Misses from Week 11 Polls

      Brian Pedersen
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Big Ten Gets Messy After Ohio State, Penn State Lose

      SI.com
      via SI.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Best CFB Day of the Year Had It All

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report