AP College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Voters of the Associated Press poll apparently saw the first College Football Playoff rankings and have adjusted their thinking.

Just not quite all the way.

Alabama remains the nation's top-ranked team by the AP despite being No. 2 in the playoff rankings behind Georgia. The Bulldogs are still second in the country, but the AP made an adjustment to move Notre Dame to No. 3 and Clemson to No. 4—in accordance with how the playoff rankings shook out. Oklahoma sits at No. 5.

Here is a look at how the entire poll played out:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Miami

8. TCU

9. Washington

10. Auburn

11. Ohio State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Michigan State

14. UCF

15. USC

16. Penn State

17. Virginia Tech

18. Mississippi State

19. Washington State

20. Memphis

21. Michigan

22. South Florida

23. West Virginia

24. Iowa State

25. Iowa

The shuffling of the Top Five came at the expense of Wisconsin, which dropped two spots despite a 45-17 win over Indiana. The Badgers have yet to play a ranked opponent this season, though they will host No. 25 Iowa this weekend.

Clemson and Notre Dame each moved up a pair of spots despite the former having a tough time getting a road win over NC State.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.