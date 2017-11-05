Premier League Results Week 11: Sunday's 2017 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero scored from the penalty spot in Manchester City's 3-1 win against Arsenal in Week 11 of the Premier League season to tie Harry Kane at the top of the goalscorers' standings.

Kane couldn't convert any of his chances in Tottenham Hotspur's win over Crystal Palace, leaving him on eight goals. Alvaro Morata was on point for Chelsea, and Richarlison scored in Watford's loss against Everton.

Here are Sunday's results:

Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Everton 3-2 Watford

Here's a look at the Premier League standings:

1. Manchester City 31 (31)

2. Manchester United 23 (18)

3. Tottenham 23 (13)

4. Chelsea 22 (9)

5. Liverpool 19 (4)

6. Arsenal 19 (4)

7. Burnley 19 (1)

8. Brighton & Hove Albion 15 (0)

9. Watford 15 (-4)

10. Huddersfield Town 15 (-5)

11. Newcastle United 14 (0)

12. Leicester City 13 (0)

13. Southampton 13 (-2)

14. Stoke City 12 (-9)

15. Everton 11 (-12)

16. West Bromwich Albion 10 (-5)

17. Bournemouth 10 (-7)

18. West Ham United 9 (-12)

19. Swansea City 8 (-6)

20. Crystal Palace 4 (-18)

For a look at the top scorers, visit WhoScored.com.

Recap

Aguero's goal―and City's win―didn't come without controversy, as the Argentinian converted a penalty after light contact between team-mate Raheem Sterling and Nacho Monreal. Gabriel Jesus scored City's third goal, but David Silva provided the assist from an offside position.

The Sky Blues dominated Arsenal for most of the contest, and there was little doubt the win was deserved, despite the controversy. The Citizens are still unbeaten, and per Bleacher Report Football, they're still right on track:

Chelsea were the better team in their win over United but scored just a single goal. The Red Devils defence went to sleep after losing the ball, allowing Cesar Azpilicueta to pick out Morata, who powered home a great header.

Even Piers Morgan, a lifelong Arsenal fan, was impressed:

Romelu Lukaku had no service to work with for United and hasn't scored since the previous international break on September 30―this next stoppage in the club-football season can't come soon enough.

Spurs didn't have it easy against Crystal Palace, but Son Heung-Min―who was arguably among their worst performers for much of the match―bagged a vital winner that saw him make history in the process, per Goal:

The most spectacular match of the day played out at Goodison Park, where Richarlison continued his great season in a losing effort.

Leighton Baines gave Everton a late lead from the penalty spot, as the Toffees overcame a two-goal deficit, and former Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley missed a penalty at the death that could have given Watford a share of the points.