2018 NFL Mock Draft: Post Week 9 Breakdown

The 2018 NFL draft will be filled with entertaining storylines by the time April rolls around, but one early developing story is the demise of the Houston Texans.

With Deshaun Watson out for the year with a torn ACL, and his replacement, Tom Savage, looking as inept as ever on Sunday afternoon against the Colts, Houston appears to be cruising toward a top-10 draft pick. However, Houston has already traded away its first-round selection to the Cleveland Browns in the deal that landed them Watson.

In the long run, the Texans will be thrilled with the trade that brought Watson to Houston, but the deal could have an equally significant impact on the Browns' rebuilding process. Based on the current draft order, the Browns are in position to own the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the 2018 NFL draft.

Here's a look at the updated draft order through Sunday night, and a possible selection for each team:

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. San Francisco 49ers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. New York Giants: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Arden Key, DE, LSU

5. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

6. Cincinnati Bengals: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

8. Chicago Bears: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Cleveland Browns (from HOU): Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

10. Denver Broncos: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

11. Detroit Lions: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

12. Baltimore Ravens: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

13. Oakland Raiders: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

14. New York Jets: Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College

15. Arizona Cardinals: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

16. Miami Dolphins: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

17. Washington Redskins: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

18. Atlanta Falcons: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan



19. Green Bay Packers: Lorenzo Carter, DE/LB, Georgia

20. Tennessee Titans: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

21. Jacksonville Jaguars: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

22. Dallas Cowboys: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

23. Seattle Seahawks: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

24. Buffalo Bills: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

25. Buffalo Bills (from KC): Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

26. Carolina Panthers: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE/LB, Oklahoma

28. Los Angeles Rams: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

29. New Orleans Saints: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

30. New England Patriots: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

31. Minnesota Vikings: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

32. Philadelphia Eagles: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Arden Key

Coming off a 30-10 defeat at the hands of the Saints on Sunday, it's clear the Buccaneers have glaring holes on the defensive side of the ball. Through eight games, Tampa's defense has already surrendered 30 or more points four times.

One of the specific issues Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht must address this offseason is the pass rush, which has generated just eight sacks in eight games—dead last in the NFL.

Fortunately for Licht, he should have multiple options to chose from early in the first round in April's draft.

LSU's Arden Key, if he turns pro a year early, will be among the players for Tampa to consider.

Key is having a down year, potentially due to offseason shoulder surgery which delayed the start of his season. As a sophomore in 2016, however, Key showed off his elite potential, generating 11 sacks.

ESPN's Todd McShay recently compared Key to Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. It's a bold comparison, but a fair one given Key's explosive athleticism and versatility on the field.

12. Baltimore Ravens: Vita Vea

For years the Ravens have been carried by their defense, but the unit is starting to show some vulnerabilities in 2017

The most glaring issue for Baltimore's defense is its inability to slow down the run game. Through nine games, the Ravens have already allowed over 100 yards on the ground five times, nearly matching their 2016 total (six).

Washington nose tackle Vita Vea could potentially help the Ravens turn things around on defense.

Vea is listed at 6'5" and 340 pounds but moves well for his size. His combination of size and athleticism will likely draw comparisons to Falcons nose tackle Dontari Poe.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars: Baker Mayfield

The Jaguars are a playoff-caliber team despite suffering through another year of Blake Bortles, who has failed to make any substantial strides during his four years in the league.

Considering their likely draft position, Jacksonville general manager David Caldwell might not have the opportunity to draft another quarterback. However, if the right guy falls far enough down the board, this could be the year the team moves on from Bortles.

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield will likely be among the quarterbacks Jacksonville considers in the first round.

If Mayfield were taller—Oklahoma lists him at 6'1"—he might generate more consistent hype as an elite prospect. Despite the height issue, however, he appears to have all the necessary traits to start at the next level.

The most intriguing part of Mayfield's game is his ability to make smart decisions and avoid interceptions. This skill set makes him an ideal fit for a team like the Jaguars, who are built to run the ball and win with their defense.